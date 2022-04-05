TODAY
‘Shrek the Musical’ at PCHS
Perquimans County High School will present performances of “Shrek the Musical,” today and Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and may be purchased at the door the night of the show. PCHS Theatre is located in the high school auditorium at 305 S. Edenton Road Street, Hertford.
FRIDAY
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new grandstand at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field at Perquimans County High School will be held at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Business and Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business and Bridal Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. The event will feature area businesses and vendors.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is again offering free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year. Appointments will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
APRIL 17
Easter Sonrise
An Easter “Sonrise” Service will be held at Strick’s Family Campground at 168 Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, on the banks of the Perquimans River at 6:15 a.m. Attendees encouraged to dress warmly and bring a flashlight and lawn chair.
APRIL 19
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
APRIL 23
Children’s Festival
The Perquimans County Smart Start will host the 14th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include pony rides, a petting zoo, fishing, games, Smokey the Bear and Coastie. Contact: 252-482-3035.
Rotary Pancake Breakfast
The Hertford Rotary Club will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $8 and includes pancakes, Layden’s sausage and bacon, coffee and orange juice.
Dine, Drink and Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. will host its Dine, Drink, and Dance fundraising event at Hertford Bay Marina from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased online at historichertfordinc.org before the event. Included in the ticket price are a choice of an entree, two sides and two drinks of choice. Dinner choices include brisket, pulled pork, fried shrimp or fried chicken. The Uphill Band will provide the entertainment.
APRIL 24
Singer, songwriter and harpist Amy Shreve, accompanied by her husband and producer Gary Wixtrom, will perform at Ballards Baptist Church at 3025 Virginia Road, Edenton, at 10:30 a.m. She also perform at Gatesville Baptist Church at 201 Court St., Gatesville, at 6 p.m. She'll also perform at Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. The concerts are free but an offering will be taken after each performance.
APRIL 30
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale.
Spring Garden Show
The Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show will be held at Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford on April 30.
May 4-6
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.