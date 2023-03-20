TODAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club is offering free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program Tuesdays and Saturdays. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
THURSDAY
Perquimans GOP
The Perquimans County Republican Party Convention will be held at the Historic Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.
UPCOMING
Volunteer appreciation
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host a Volunteer Appreciation Day to thank current volunteers and welcome new ones Saturday, April 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center in Hertford. To attend, respond by March 25 by calling Rose Burrafato at (252) 426-1644 or by email at rburrafato@hotmail.com or to the Newbold-White House Visitor Center at nbwh1730@embarqmail.com.
Community yard sale
The Perquimans County Center for Active Living will host a Community Yard Sale at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to noon. Rental spaces are available. Donations can be dropped off March 27, 28 and 29. Contact: Penny 426-5404.
Perquimans Dog Festival
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will feature various dog contests, each with prizes, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City.
Watercolors with PAL
Seeds of Success will hold a Watercolors with PAL program at the Hertford Unity Center Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
15th Children’s Festival
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.