The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s 29th annual Garden Party will be held Saturday under a tent behind the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse.
According to Penny Byrd, publicity chair for the PCRA, the event, which starts at 4 p.m. and concludes at 7 p.m., will include a silent auction featuring painting prints and photographs, raffles for chances to win discount coupons from local restaurants and businesses, and a meal prepared by Chef Jimmy. Drinks will also be available for purchase.
The band Connected will provide the entertainment and “beautiful floral arrangements compliments of Sybil Skinner will be a treat for the eyes,” Byrd said.
Attendees will also have a chance to learn “golf croquet” from Belvidere resident Rodney Lassiter, a 12-year croquet enthusiast and competitor.
“The event will be rain or shine but we’re planning on shine as the views of the (Albemarle) Sound from the 18th fairway are magnificent, and gorgeous sunsets can be seen by just turning your head ever so slightly,” Byrd said.
Female attendees are encouraged to wear their finest florals or pastels topped off with a fancy hat. Male attendees are asked to wear summer jackets; hats are also encouraged.
The Garden Party is a fundraiser for PCRA’s upcoming Plank House rebuilding project and all proceeds will go toward the project. PCRA currently anticipates moving all materials for the rebuilding project to the Newbold-White House grounds in mid-June. Anyone interested in helping with the project can call 252-426-7567 and leave their name and number.
The PCRA, which manages the Newbold-White House, also announced that the house site and gift shop in the visitor center are now open only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are available. Visitors can also arrange tours other days of the week, but that requires a two-week notice. To arrange a tour on a day other than Saturday, call 252-426-7567 and leave a message.
Byrd also said the visitor center’s gift shop has “been going through a metamorphosis and contains many new and different items for your shopping or gift-giving pleasure.”