...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Perquimans County’s 4-H junior team coach Sarah Wolfgang (second from left) poses with team members (l-r) Charli Williams, Caris Smith and Ava Miller after the team captured the overall champion team title at the 4-H Hippology Contest in Raleigh on March 11.
HERTFORD — Perquimans County 4-H’ers recently competed in the North Carolina 4-H Hippology and Horsebowl Contest in Raleigh, taking home the top spot in the junior team category.
The Perquimans junior team of Charli Williams, Caris Smith and Ava Miller coached by Sarah Wolfgang finished nearly 20 points ahead of runner-up Wake County in the March 11 competition held at N.C. State University in Raleigh, Perquimans County Extension Director Jared Harrell said.
“The purpose of the Hippology Contest is to provide participants with the opportunity to blend knowledge and skills acquired in horse judging, Horsebowl, demonstrations, public speaking, and (animal) showing into one activity,” Harrell explained. “4-H’ers completed exams, slide identification items, stations, judging classes, and team problems.”
A total of 208 contestants competed in the Senior, Junior, Junior Rookie, Senior Rookie and Cloverbud divisions of the competition. The top finishers in the junior and senior divisions were awarded the title of Horseman of the Year.
In the Juniors Exam/ID Individuals category, Williams, Miller and Smith finished fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively. In the Junior Stations individual competition, Miller placed sixth and Williams placed eighth overall. In the Junior Team Problem category, the team placed fourth overall.
In the overall individual category, Williams placed third and Smith placed seventh.
In the seniors categories, the Perquimans team of Alissa Harris, Georgia Wand, Addison Potter and Emily Meads placed sixth overall.
In Horsebowl, where 133 students on 30 teams answered equine-centered questions, Perquimans’ mixed team scored sixth overall with the help of Miller, Williams, Smith and Derrick Castillo. Williams also placed sixth overall in the mixed individuals category.
In senior team results at Horsebowl, Perquimans’ team scored third overall. Harris and Potter took home fourth place and tenth place, respectively, in overall individuals in the senior category.
Both 4-H’ers have been invited to try out for the National Horsebowl Team, according to Harrell.
“Congratulations to all of our youth and to coach Sarah Wolfgang,” he said.
This year’s contest was sponsored by the North Central and Southeast District 4-H Horse Councils, the Wake County 4-H Horse Program, and Kate McAlinn.