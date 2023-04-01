Hippology 1

Perquimans County’s 4-H junior team coach Sarah Wolfgang (second from left) poses with team members (l-r) Charli Williams, Caris Smith and Ava Miller after the team captured the overall champion team title at the 4-H Hippology Contest in Raleigh on March 11.

 Photo courtesy NC Cooperative Extension

HERTFORD — Perquimans County 4-H’ers recently competed in the North Carolina 4-H Hippology and Horsebowl Contest in Raleigh, taking home the top spot in the junior team category.

The Perquimans junior team of Charli Williams, Caris Smith and Ava Miller coached by Sarah Wolfgang finished nearly 20 points ahead of runner-up Wake County in the March 11 competition held at N.C. State University in Raleigh, Perquimans County Extension Director Jared Harrell said.

