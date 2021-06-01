It is back!
After being canceled last year due to Covid-19, the 10th annual Arts on the Perquimans Arts & Crafts show will be taking place Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
The show is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Perquimans Arts League.
“We had to cancel last year due to Covid-19, so we’re hoping to make a big come-back this year,” said Sheryl Corr, a board member of the Perquimans Arts League.
Naturally, the show will be following all safety protocols imposed by the CDC and the state and local governments.
Artists are needed to display their creative wares, so start painting that masterpiece of the S-Bridge’s glory days or turning that pottery wheel today; whatever muse it is that inspires the imagination to create.
“We are seeking exhibitors who would like to bring their wonderful works of art to share with everyone,” Corr said. “Are you a potter, painter, photographer, quilter, knitter, or jeweler? Do you create with fabric, make candles, soaps or wreaths, or work with glass or any other specialty? Come and be part of the fun!”
A bake sale highlights the skills of our members at creating incredibly good yummies.
Take a chance on the 50/50 drawing, which will support the Perquimans Arts League’s projects in the community, and participate in the chance to win multiple door prizes every half hour.
Food trucks will be available to enjoy lunch, ice cream and a cold drink.
Please check www.perquimansarts.org for more information, including all the forms necessary to submit to become an exhibitor in Arts on the Perquimans.
Inside spaces are limited, but there are outside spaces available for those who prefer the great outdoors and for overflow.