The Perquimans Arts League elected Vaneeda Bennett its new president at its annual Members Meeting on Tuesday June 15. Ed Sanford, PAL’s current president, is stepping down at the end of his term following a brief transition period.
“Now that PAL is opening its new gallery, this is an excellent to time to reform and refresh our leadership,” Sanford said. In addition, Sanford stated, “Vaneeda brings the experience, talent and drive that will help PAL reach its full potential.”
Bennett said “it’s an honor to lead PAL during this period of change and growth.”
“There is a sense of excitement and anticipation on the streets of Hertford, and I can see the new gallery as the community’s new gathering place,” she said.
PAL also named former Perquimans County Tourism Director Sharon Smith as its vice president; Anna Robertson as its secretary, Marge Decker as treasurer; and Sheryl Corr as director of programs. In addition, Ron-Ben Dov, Barbara Krupp, Brenda Dail, Dorothy Ansell, Brenda Atkins, and Rebecca Davis will serve as directors at large.
Bennett and her husband Bob moved to the area from Northern Virginia three years ago this month after researching suitable locations for their retirement. She is the architect of PAL’s Capital Campaign, which kicked off in April; she serves on its jury committee and is a member of the Watercolor Club. An experienced painter she won a “Best in Show Award” at the Pittsburgh YWCA.
Bennett has an extensive background of more than 30 years in leading non-profit organizations. She was chief revenue officer for the American Diabetes Association in Northern Virginia. Prior to that, she was president and CEO for the Arthritis Foundation for the state of Maryland, an associate executive director in Washington, D.C., and a director of development in Pittsburgh.
Bennett has served on numerous national boards including MedStar Health Research Institute, which is part of the MedStar Health system DC and Maryland, Adelphoi USA Foundation, supporting at risk children in several states and Children with Diabetes, a national advocacy organization supporting families living with type 1 diabetes. Bennett also appeared in a cover story for “Fundraising Success” magazine, a national publication and strategy guide for fundraising professionals.
Bennett holds a bachelor of arts degree from Carlow University in Pittsburgh. She also attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Business and completed certificate programs at the Institute for Charitable Giving, and The Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University.