Members of the Perquimans County High School Class of 1972 gather for a photograph during their recent 50th class reunion. To celebrate the occasion, class members donated $1,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation for a one-time $1,000 student scholarship and $1,800 to the high school athletic program.
This year, the Perquimans County High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion in a way that exemplifies who its members are — by giving back to the school that helped mold them five decades ago.
Class of ‘72 members donated enough funds to offer a one-time $1,000 scholarship to a senior in the PCHS Class of 2023 who will be attending either a technical or trade school.
In addition, the class made a $1,800 contribution to support the athletic program at the high school.
Class member Dianne White Stallings presented the donations to Perquimans County Schools Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter. Stallings said Doug Layden, president of the Class of 1972, encouraged classmates to donate money for both the scholarship and the athletic program in celebration of the class’s 50th reunion.
“These are great opportunities for classmates to give back,” he said.
Although many classmates don’t live in the area anymore, they all wanted to support both projects, Layden said.
The PCHS Class of 1972 is now challenging other PCHS classes to follow suit.
“Give back to our community, school and students — make a difference when and where you can,” Layden said.
Class of ‘72 members made the donations during their recent 50th class reunion. Class members celebrated their time together, reminiscing about their days together as students, by touring the high school they attended more than five decades ago.
“We had the best time talking about our high school and college days and walking the same halls we walked more than 50 years ago,” said class member Dianne White Stallings.
Applications for the Class of 1972 scholarship are available in the school guidance office at the high school.