PCHS Class of 72

Members of the Perquimans County High School Class of 1972 gather for a photograph during their recent 50th class reunion. To celebrate the occasion, class members donated $1,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation for a one-time $1,000 student scholarship and $1,800 to the high school athletic program.

This year, the Perquimans County High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion in a way that exemplifies who its members are — by giving back to the school that helped mold them five decades ago.

Class of ‘72 members donated enough funds to offer a one-time $1,000 scholarship to a senior in the PCHS Class of 2023 who will be attending either a technical or trade school.