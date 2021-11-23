The Perquimans County Health Department is located at 103 ARPDC St., Hertford, and can be reached by calling 426-2100. The department holds a night clinic on the second and fourth Thursday nights of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The following is the Perquimans clinic schedule for the month of December:
Dec. 1: Child Health p.m, General, WIC, DEPO (contraceptive services) p.m.
Dec. 2: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Dec. 3: General, WIC all day
Dec. 6: General, behavioral health
Dec. 7: General
Dec. 8: General, WIC
Dec. 9: Primary care, immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: General
Dec. 13: General
Dec. 14: General, DEPO a.m.
Dec. 15: Child health a.m., general, DEPO p.m.
Dec. 16: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Dec. 17: General, WIC all day, adult health a.m.
Dec. 20: General, behavioral health
Dec. 21: Primary care a.m., General
Dec. 22: General, WIC
Dec. 28: General, DEPO a.m.
Dec. 29: General
Dec. 30: General