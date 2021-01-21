Raleigh -- AgCarolina Farm Credit announces $33,850 in grants have been extended to fourteen organizations through its corporate-giving program. The grants will aid recipients in carrying out programs specifically benefiting farmers and rural residents in eastern North Carolina.
Grants up to $5,000 per organization were awarded in one of the four focus areas of Education, Environment, Technology, or Quality of Rural Life to the following organizations:
• Bear Grass Charter FFA: Purchase wooden storage building to house greenhouse/chicken coop supplies.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina: Offset meal costs for after school programs.
• Corinth Holders High School FFA: Equipment/materials to continue barn expansion.
• Dream Hunt & Fishing Program: Shelter for educational trailers and funds for new Adventure Camp Programs.
• Food Bank of the Albemarle: Convert mercury vapor lights in warehouse to LED lights.
• Franklin County 4-H: Expenses related to youth Ag Leadership Program.
• Johnston County 4-H: Purchase materials for virtual events that will be provided to the participants.
• Johnston County Soil & Water Conservation District: Expenses related to adding new Voluntary Ag District members.
• Martin County 4-H: Purchase animal pens for local livestock show.
• NC Coastal Envirothon: Purchase additional resources boxes for teams to check-out and study.
• Perquimans Central School: Purchase materials needed to do STEAM activities with first grade students.
• Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc.: Purchase books to set up reading centers in each elementary classroom to educate students about agriculture.
• South Lenoir High School: Equipment for ag mechanics program.
• Southern Nash High School FFA: Materials to construct an outdoor learning garden for the Sustainable Ag classes and special education students.
Association CEO Dave Corum states, “The AgCarolina corporate giving fund has awarded over $476,000 in grant funds to benefit the rural and agricultural communities of our eastern North Carolina service area since 2005. AgCarolina is committed to partnering with organizations to enhance the quality of life and opportunities for rural residents of eastern North Carolina.”
The application period for 2021 grants opens as of January 1, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.agcarolina.com/resources/community.
AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in central and eastern North Carolina. AgCarolina Farm Credit has over $1.5 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 3,300 North Carolina farmers. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Credit life insurance, appraisal services, and leasing are also available through AgCarolina Farm Credit.