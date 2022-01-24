The Perquimans County Health Department is located at ARPDC St., Hertford and can be reached at 426-2100. The department's hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Perquimans department holds a night clinic on the 2nd and fourth Thursday nights of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The following is the clinic schedule for the Perquimans County Health Department for February:
TUESDAY: General
WEDENSDAY: Child health p.m., general, WIC
FEB. 3: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
FEB. 4: General, WIC
FEB. 7: General
FEB. 8: General
FEB. 9: General, WIC
FEB. 10: Primary care, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FEB. 11: General
FEB. 14: General
FEB. 15: General
FEB. 16: Child Health a.m., general
FEB. 17: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
FEB. 18: General, WIC
FEB. 21: General
FEB. 22: General, DEPO (Depo-Provera, contraceptive injection) a.m.
FEB. 23: General, WIC
FEB. 24: Primary care, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FEB. 25: General, adult health a.m.
FEB. 28: General