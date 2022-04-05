Perquimans Health Department releases clinic schedule From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are health clinics scheduled by the Perquimans County Health Department for the remainder of April:Today: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.Friday: GeneralMonday: GeneralTuesday: GeneralWednesday: General, WICApril 14: Primary care a.m., general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.April 18: GeneralApril 19: General, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.m., behavioral healthApril 20: Child health a.m., generalApril 21: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.April 22: General, adult health a.m.April 25: GeneralApril 26: GeneralApril 27: General, WICApril 28: Primary care a.m., general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.April 29: GeneralThe Perquimans County Health Department is located at-103 ARPDC St., Hertford, and can be reached by phone at 426-2100.In addition to the clinics above, the Perquimans Health Department holds a night clinic on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Primary Care Clinic Health Perquimans Health Department Medicine Hospital Perquimans County Health Department General Immunization Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford man charged with death by distributionHigh school to present 'Shrek the Musical' April 7-8School board candidates address race, history and curriculumPerquimans school board to dig deeper into safety concernsRotary breakfast, Dine, Drink and Dance set for April 23The community hub: 50 years later, Woodard's still thrivingCommission, school, judge, DA candidates tout their experiencePerquimans GOP Convention draws local, regional candidatesPerquimans Sheriff arrests Hertford man on drug chargesReid promises continued fairness on bench ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.