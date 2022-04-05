The following are health clinics scheduled by the Perquimans County Health Department for the remainder of April:

Today: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.

Friday: General

Monday: General

Tuesday: General

Wednesday: General, WIC

April 14: Primary care a.m., general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 18: General

April 19: General, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.m., behavioral health

April 20: Child health a.m., general

April 21: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.

April 22: General, adult health a.m.

April 25: General

April 26: General

April 27: General, WIC

April 28: Primary care a.m., general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 29: General

The Perquimans County Health Department is located at-103 ARPDC St., Hertford, and can be reached by phone at 426-2100.

In addition to the clinics above, the Perquimans Health Department holds a night clinic on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.