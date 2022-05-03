One-stop voting for the May 17 election continues at the Perquimans Board of Election office at 601 South Edenton St., Hertford, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday, May 13. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Perquimans Job Fair
The Perquimans County Schools’ Technical Career Education program will sponsor a job fair at Perquimans High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hardee’s, Camp Cale, B&M Enterprises, City Beverage will be among the employers on hand.
SUNDAY
New Hope revival
New Hope Methodist Church will host a revival at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. Pastor Buck Leary of Chappell Hill Baptist will be the guest speaker and the service will include special music. Refreshments will follow.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia support group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
MAY 17
Primary election
The nonpartisan Perquimans Board of Education election and the Democratic and Republican primary elections will be held. Polls open countywide at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
MAY 19
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.