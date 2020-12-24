Editor’s Note: As best as we can, the Perquimans Weekly has gathered letters to Santa from every kid in the county from kindergarten to third grade.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like everyone to just get along, no matter who they voted for.
Moreover, I would like it if the liberals AND conservatives would just SHUT UP – there’s more to life than politics.
For my family, I would like to spend more quality time with them, less time at the newspaper. For my wife, you are a saint – thank you for your eternal gift of kindness, patience and understanding, so make sure she’s set up for a good Christmas.
For friends and the community at large, I wish for peace on earth and a return to normalcy. For myself, more calm and sunny days when spending time on the water.
Dear Miles,
First of all, you are to be congratulated for all you do…the newspapers, your education and most important, your family. So cut yourself a break.
As for everyone shutting up, to be honest, I’ve given up wishing for that. All I can control is how I process that noise.
I realize I cannot change them and all I can control is my reaction. I can answer courteously or even ignore them (with a chuckle, of course).
Hopefully, the anger will moderate over time. People need to understand that we’re in this together. To think not is to say “Your side of the boat is sinking”.
Here’s to more joy and love and understanding in 2021.
And don’t worry…you and your family are high up on the nice list.
Love,
Santa