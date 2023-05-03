EDENTON — Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton is undergoing a major $250,000 renovation, replacing its 1907 roof, spire, and dome. The new copper cladding will restore the church to its original look, the Rev. John R. Shannon said recently.

Shannon said the congregation had been aware that the building’s roof had leaks, but a significant hailstorm in April 2021 damaged some of the metal cladding on the building’s spire and dome structures. An inspection showed it needed more than simple repairs.