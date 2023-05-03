...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Workers remove the dome and spire structures from the 116-year-old Providence Missionary Baptist Church building. The dome and spires will be sent to Raleigh, where they will be re-clad in copper and then returned for reinstallation to give the church its original look.
EDENTON — Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton is undergoing a major $250,000 renovation, replacing its 1907 roof, spire, and dome. The new copper cladding will restore the church to its original look, the Rev. John R. Shannon said recently.
Shannon said the congregation had been aware that the building’s roof had leaks, but a significant hailstorm in April 2021 damaged some of the metal cladding on the building’s spire and dome structures. An inspection showed it needed more than simple repairs.
“There was so much stuff that was wrong with the steeple and the dome,” Shannon said. “The tower and the dome there, you could put your fist right through it.”
Both the roof and interior ceiling, part of the 116-year-old original construction, were made of Tectum, a cast material that sets like concrete. The contractor, WeatherGuard, found working with the material challenging. Removing shingles from the Tectum only damaged it. The company had to devise a system to protect the roof structure and anchor the shingles.
Shannon said the metal cladding, which had a dull, gray metallic look, would be restored to its original copper finish. He said the copper, which will have a new-penny finish initially, will slowly turn green over about three months.
Though the building was constructed in 1907, the congregation is celebrating its 155th year in Edenton this October.
“This church has been here in Edenton for over 150 years,” Shannon said. “In that time, we have tried to make an impression on the community. We want to impact people’s lives and hope to continue being a beacon of hope.”
Shannon said the congregation at Providence Missionary is proud of its assistance to the county’s food pantry, its participation in regional and national disaster relief, and its efforts to promote healthy lifestyles among its members.
He said he is starting his 19th year of ministry at Providence Missionary. He said his congregation plans to continue its work for equality and justice as well as spreading the gospel.
Providence Missionary Baptist Church is located at 214 West Church Street in Edenton. Sunday School starts at 10:30 a.m. and worship service begins at 11:30 a.m.