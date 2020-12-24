Dear Santa,

I would like a snowglobe and chapter books for Christmas.

Thanks, Noah

Dear Santa,

I would like the Fortnight game and a football for Christmas.

Thanks, Conner

Dear Santa,

I would like a book, headphones, math book and snowglobe for Christmas.

Thanks, Jorden

Dear Santa,

I would like a Sonic Doll for Christmas.

Thanks, Gavin

Dear Santa,

I would like a skateboard and a snowglobe for Christmas.

Thanks, Ronan

Dear Santa

I would like RC cars and trucks for Christmas.

Thanks, Brody

Dear Santa,

I would like a basketball hoop that hangs, new wedge heels and a pink iPad case for Christmas.

Thanks, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I would like a Solar System telescope for Christmas.

Thanks, Corbin

Dear Santa,

I would like headphones, cowgirl boots and everything that a work belt has for Christmas.

Thanks, Mary

Dear Santa,

I would like books and headphones for Christmas.

Thanks, Brycen

Dear Santa,

I would like books, headphones and dolls for Christmas.

Thanks, Jaylah

Dear Santa,

I would like clothes, shoes and books for Christmas.

Thanks, Na’Taria

From Santa to Rachel Benge’s 3rd Grade Class:

Dear Noah, Conner, Jorden, Ronan, Brody, Olivia, Corbin, Mary, Brycen, Jaylah and Na’Taria,

Thanks for letting me know what you want for Christmas. Lots of fdun things like: a snowglobe, books, footballs, dolls, a Sonic Doll, a skateboard, RC trucks, a basketball hoop, a telescope, headphones, dolls and clothes….lots of really fun stuff. But you know it works around here…the old naughty and nice thing. Which have you been this year?

I’ve got to go..many more letters to write, toys to wrap and cookies to eat! HO-HO-HO!

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com