Dear Santa,
I would like a snowglobe and chapter books for Christmas.
Thanks, Noah
Dear Santa,
I would like the Fortnight game and a football for Christmas.
Thanks, Conner
Dear Santa,
I would like a book, headphones, math book and snowglobe for Christmas.
Thanks, Jorden
Dear Santa,
I would like a Sonic Doll for Christmas.
Thanks, Gavin
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard and a snowglobe for Christmas.
Thanks, Ronan
Dear Santa
I would like RC cars and trucks for Christmas.
Thanks, Brody
Dear Santa,
I would like a basketball hoop that hangs, new wedge heels and a pink iPad case for Christmas.
Thanks, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I would like a Solar System telescope for Christmas.
Thanks, Corbin
Dear Santa,
I would like headphones, cowgirl boots and everything that a work belt has for Christmas.
Thanks, Mary
Dear Santa,
I would like books and headphones for Christmas.
Thanks, Brycen
Dear Santa,
I would like books, headphones and dolls for Christmas.
Thanks, Jaylah
Dear Santa,
I would like clothes, shoes and books for Christmas.
Thanks, Na’Taria
From Santa to Rachel Benge’s 3rd Grade Class:
Dear Noah, Conner, Jorden, Ronan, Brody, Olivia, Corbin, Mary, Brycen, Jaylah and Na’Taria,
Thanks for letting me know what you want for Christmas. Lots of fdun things like: a snowglobe, books, footballs, dolls, a Sonic Doll, a skateboard, RC trucks, a basketball hoop, a telescope, headphones, dolls and clothes….lots of really fun stuff. But you know it works around here…the old naughty and nice thing. Which have you been this year?
I’ve got to go..many more letters to write, toys to wrap and cookies to eat! HO-HO-HO!