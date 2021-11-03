Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Perquimans County. Please send listings to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.
Today
Play at PCHS
The Perquimans High School Theater Department will perform Mike and Matt Steele’s play, “A Family Reunion To Die For,” at 7 p.m. in the Perquimans County High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults, with all proceeds going to the PCHS Theater Department.
Recital at ECSU
A recital by music professors, Julliard-trained Dr. Alan Woo and Douglas Jackson will perform a musical recital in the Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The pair will play compositions by Rameau, Pepusch, Fabre, Offenbach and Mussorgsky. Admission is free, and masks are required while inside the building.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time at 10 a.m. Children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, will discover the meaning of the poppy flower and why they’re seen in November.
Friday
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Yard sale
The Senior Center and Community Yard Sale will be held at the Senior Center on Harvey Point Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rental spaces cost $15. Donations welcome Nov. 1-5. Contact: 426-5404.
Monday
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-426-7167, 252-333-7774, or 252-404-7090.
School board
The Perquimans Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s classified salary study and the district’s financial audit at 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Veterans job fair
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a Veterans Job and Resource Fair at 111 Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: 252-621-6350.
Toastmasters Club
The River City Toastmasters Club will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit http://www.rivercitytm.toastmastersclub.org or call 252-621-3253.
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at Maple Park at 170 Maple Parkway, Maple, in Currituck, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a Moderna-only drive-through clinic at Bertie County Recreation Complex at 1538 South King St., Windsor, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 11
Legion raffle
The William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion will host its final 50/50 raffle of the year at 111 W. Academy St., Hertford. Tickets are $5 or five for $20.
Keel Club dinner
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Keel Club Philanthropy Dinner at the new Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
Nov. 16
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation’s Community Center, Hertford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 17
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program both in person and on Zoom at noon. Bill Barber, a retired forester in eastern North Carolina, will speak on the topic, “Buffalo City & Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland.” Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Nov. 18
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
Nov. 19
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Dec. 3
Pancakes and Pajamas
Camp Cale will host Pancakes and Pajamas from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy Christmas-themed crafts, activities, a telling of the Nativity story and visit by Santa. The event also includes a pancakes and sausage meal and a hot chocolate bar. Deadline to register is Nov. 29. Cost is $40 for a table of eight or $6 per person. Register at campcale.com/.
Gingerbread house
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread House workshop at the museum in Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will design a ginger bread house decorated with Grinch-lie candles reflecting the museum’s Who-Seusmville Christmas decorations.
Grand Illumination
The town of Hertford’s Grand Illumination will be held at 6 p.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse. The town’s marquee Christmas holiday event includes illumination of downtown Hertford, live entertainment and visits with Santa.
Dec. 4
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.
Christmas parade
The annual Hertford Christmas Parade will also be held in downtown Hertford at 2 p.m.
Dec. 16
Colonial Christmas Open House
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas Open House event at the Newbold-White House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served. Past open houses have also featured carol singing and a Yule Log fire outdoors.
Jan. 22
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.