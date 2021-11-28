The Perquimans County Restoration Association will hold its Holiday Decor and Gift Sale at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center on the next two Saturdays.
Sale hours both days will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative pieces such as Santas, snowmen, holiday-themed serving pieces and tableware will be for sale.
Because most of the items are produced by local crafters, purchases will help not just the PRA but local businesspeople as well.
The restoration association also will host its Colonial Christmas as the Newbold-White House on Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will feature food, desserts and warm mulled cider.
The Newbold-White House will be open and adorned with seasonal greens typical of the era. There also will be a traditional yule log fire outside.
In other PRA news, the association hosted a group fo rocketeers from Chesapeake, Virginia. More than 30 rockets were launched during the Nov. 14 event. Rockets ranged in size from 18 inches to 12 foot. Approximately 40 people attended the event.