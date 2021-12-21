Thanks to runners and sponsors of the recent Rhythm Run 5K, a scholarship fund that helps Perquimans County High School graduates pursue a career in criminal justice is now an endowed fund.
The Rhythm Run 5K, held this year as part of the Christmas Kickoff in Perquimans on Dec. 4, typically raises money to promote music education and provide general support to students in the Perquimans County Schools.
This year, however, Rhythm Run 5K organizers Donnie and Amy Tinsley announced that all proceeds from the event would be used to ensure the Michael Steven Higgins Memorial Scholarship Fund became an endowed fund.
This year’s Rhythm Run 5K drew 26 runners and raised $6,424 for the Michael Steven Higgins Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“That’s a lot of money,” Lisa Higgins, Michael Steven Higgins’ mother, said at the event. “I’m very grateful.”
Michael Higgins was a 2016 graduate of Perquimans County High School who went on to graduate from East Carolina University with a degree in criminal justice and minor in security studies. He was an intern in the N.C. State Highway Patrol’s college internship program when he was killed in a traffic accident while riding as a passenger in a patrol vehicle.
After his death, the Michael Steven Higgins Memorial Scholarship Fund was sponsored by the Michael Steven Higgins/Calogero familieis and Captain Bob’s Restaurant and established through the Perquimans County Schools Foundation. In 2021, an initial $2,000 scholarship was awarded from the fund to Charley Hines, a 2018 PCHS graduate and 2021 ECU graduate. Hines plans to attend basic law enforcement training.
The $6,424 raised through the Rhythm Run 5K, combined with the $7,294 already in the scholarship fund, boosted the fund to $13,718.
According to Perquimans County Schools Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter, the funds will be invested with a financial firm and the scholarship will become perpetual in nature.
“By investing these funds, it will guarantee that a scholarship will live on in perpetuity because the original sum is protected and only the interest is used to fund the annual scholarship honoring Michael’s life,” Lassiter said.
Graduating seniors at Perquimans County High School can pick up an application for the Michael Steven Higgins “Changing the World” Scholarship from the school counselor’s office. To qualify, students must plan to pursue studies that will prepare them for a criminal justice field (lawyer, law enforcement, forensic sciences, homeland security, correctional officer, crime scene analyst, drug enforcement agent).
Sponsors of this year’s 5K PQ Rhythm Run included Foundation Fitness, Captain Bob’s, the East Carolina Law Firm, Bembridge Insurance, A&L Garage, Carolina Chrysler, Biggs Pontiac, A.R. Stone heating and cooling, United Country Forbes Real Estate, Albemarle Plantation, Eastern Pet Company, City Beverage, Tommy’s Pizza, Jersey Mike’s, the Gunther Law Group, Copeland Electric, Donald Riddick Builders, Silver Plus, Julius Star Tattoo, Hoppin Johnz, Salon Phoenix, Culligan Water, Albemarle Glass, Ace Hardware, Family Care Pharmacy, The Nail Lounge, Nixon Solutions, Bay Landing Homeowners, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Pawn and Gun, Overton’s Automotive, Ming Hing Edenton, the 252 Grill and Woodard’s Pharmacy.