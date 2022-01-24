EDENTON — Annette Ringeisen has enjoyed transforming fiber into imaginative creations for decades. Now she’s helping others learn that joy through sewing and fiber art classes offered at her business, Cloth and Twine.
Originally from Germany, Ringeisen started knitting in the third grade. Ringeisen’s parents were both artists, and she says she grew up “with a lot of handmade things.”
“It is very relaxing,” Ringeisen says of knitting. “I get my best ideas when I create something with my hands.”
Ringeisen met her husband in Germany while he was visiting from the United States and the couple moved to the U.S. in 1999. They lived in both California and Chapel Hill before moving to Edenton in 2018.
When Ringeisen had her children, she said she learned to make dolls. She also started holding classes to teach others how to make them.
Ringeisen, who is very passionate about her art, wrote a children’s book, “The Bee’s Knees,” to inspire children to learn the joys of knitting. Ringeisen’s daughter, Julia Stephens, illustrated the book.
In 2020, Ringeisen opened Cloth and Twine at 405 South Broad Street. The business sells fiber kits, yarn, a wide selection of fibers and knitting tools.
She also continues her passion for teaching others the joys of making fiber art. Participants in her classes learn fiber art techniques while making their own creations — everything from needle-felted cacti and seasonal ornaments to needle-felt pictures of local sites like the Cupola House.
Ringeisen’s classes can be taken year round or completed in just one day.
Her year-round classes this year include a Nativity felting class. In the class, participants are creating one piece a month. When the year ends in December, they’ll have a complete needle-felted nativity scene.
Ringeisen also offers one-day walk-in classes on Saturdays. Those classes, which take about an hour to complete, teach participants how to use a cookie cutter, a felting mat, felting needle and wool to create a needle-felted ornament. Participants are able to take home their creation after that day’s class.
Classes at Cloth and Twine are available for both children and adults. A full calendar of classes is available at https://clothandtwine.com/pages/cloth-twine-event-calendar.
When she’s not teaching fiber art classes or operating Cloth and Twine, Ringeisen enjoys spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
For more information about Ringeisen’s classes, visit the Cloth and Twine Facebook and Instagram pages or its website at https://clothandtwine.com.