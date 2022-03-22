Christina Robart believes improvisation is a wonderful tool for boosting self-confidence and self-esteem.
“Improv is acting with no script,” she says. “It frees you up to be so creative.”
It’s why Robart, who lives in Hertford, began teaching drama and improv to children through the Albemarle Homeschool Support League three years ago.
She’s currently instructing improv classes at Corinth Baptist Church in Pasquotank County. Students practice improv once a week for six weeks before showing what they’ve learned with a talent show.
Robart enjoys watching her students progress, seeing their confidence grow with each class.
“They just blossom,” she said.
Originally from Georgia, Robart said her love of drama and the theatre began in high school. She earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts with a focus on teaching, from Great Bay Community College in New Hampshire.
After getting “a lot of good feedback from parents,” Robart says she decided to offer her “All About Improv” classes to both children and adults last November.
Robart’s All About Improv classes for teens now meet at Zaribel’s in downtown Elizabeth City on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All About Improv classes for adults meet at Zaribel’s on Thursdays from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45. And her morning improv classes for homeschooled children are Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
“Once they are here, they love it,” Robart says of her students.
Improv word association games are a fun activity, she said. Robart suggests students work in teams and use good eye contact when communicating with their partner.
Besides boosting self-confidence, Robart said improv can help ease social anxiety.
“Improv is freeing,” she said. “If an idea is silly, it is fine.”
Robart said improv is also good for team-building exercises. It’s why she’s also offering improv classes to companies and organizations. She also plans to offer a drama camp this summer.
When she’s not teaching improv, Robart enjoys spending time with her husband, who is in the U.S. Coast Guard, and their children on their farm in Hertford.
For more information about Robart’s improv classes, visit her All About Improv Classes by Christina Facebook page.