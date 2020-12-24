Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are being good. I want legos that move themself for Christmas please. I’m excited for you to come!
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are doing good. I’ve been really good. I really want a Ferrari car with an exhaust pipe.
Love, Cy
Dear Santa,
I think I have been really good this year. I would like you to bring me a scooter and a puppy. Tell the reindeer I said hi!
Love Carla
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. I think I have been pretty good this year. FOr Christmas I want a RC helicopter and monster truck.
Love, Ryder
Dear Santa,
I think I have been really good. I want a big Barbie House and a fake car. I’m excited for you to come. I love you!
Love, Syrena
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Legos and RC cars. Please tell the reindeer I said hello.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I hope you are okay and you are getting ready! I would like a fake T-Rex and a RC ca for Christmas.
Love, Jon “Grove”
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. For Christmas I want a hula hoop. Thank you!
Love, Lyla
Dear Santa,
I would like to get a new Frozen doll house and to do well in school. I love you Santa Claus! I’m excited to see you.
Love, Bryleigh
Dear Santa,
I love and miss you Santa! For Christmas I would like a baby doll that is cute and has food. I am very excited to see you.
Love, Annabelle
Dear Santa,
I think I have been super good this year. I think i want a pink bicycle for christmas! I can’t wait for you to come!
Love, Ivy
Dear Santa,
I think I have been really good this year. Could you please bring me a big bike to ride? I really want it to be purple and pink! Also can you you bring me batman toys, barbies, and a real unicorn? I’m so excited for you to come!
Love, Elena
Dear Santa,
I think I have been kind of good this year. I want a Power Wheel and a little robot that knows my name. I’m so excited!
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa
I have been really good this year. I would like stuffed animals for Christmas please. I really like dogs. I hope the elves are working hard!
Love, Ciarra
Dear Santa,
I think I have been super good this year! For christmas I want a Paw Patrol Air Controller please. I’m excited to see you this year!
Love, Bently
From Santa to Samantha Jordan’s Kindergarten class:
Dear Noah, Cy, Carla, Ryder, Syrena, Jaxon, Jon, Lyla, Bryleigh, Annabelle, Ivy, Elena, Jayden, Ciarra and Bently,
It is so nice to meet all of you and thank you for writing so many letters to me. I hope you don’t mind that I am answering you as a group. Santa is very busy this time of year.
Thanks for asking about us up here. We are doing great. Working like crazy fools, but we love it! HO-HO-HO!
I’m glad I now have a list of what each of you would like me to bring for Christmas, for example: Legos, a scooter, an RC helicopter, a Barbie house, a fake T-rex, RC cars, a Hula Hoop, a Frozen house, a baby doll, a bicycle, Batman toys, a Power Wheel, stuffed animals, Paw Patrol….and much, much more. As always, I will do the best I can, but there are so many children in the world who want so many of the same things.
Some of you want me to bring you a pet, but that is very difficult. When I put them in the sleigh, they kind of mess up the place. PEE-EEWWW!
I see many of you have been good this year! Great news! Have you been nice, too? If I asked your parents and Ms. Jordan, what would they say. I sure hope you’ve been nice.
Many of you offered to leave me some snacks…cookies, cake, candy and even some juice! Thank you very much for giving something to me.
I hope you all have the very best Christmas you’ve ever had. Thank you for writing to me. I love you, too.