Vidant grant

Perquimans County Schools Foundation Vice President Yvonne Honza (right) accepts a $5,000 check for the Perquimans County Schools' Water Turtles program from Jennifer Harriss (left), development manager for ECU Health Bertie and ECU Health Chowan.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans Schools Foundation

Thanks to corporate partners ECU Health and Avangrid Renewables, every kindergartener in the Perquimans County Schools will again receive water-safety training this school year that includes learning how to swim.

The Perquimans County Schools Foundation announced recently that the Water Turtles program, which started in 2010, is again fully funded for the upcoming 2022-23 year that begins Aug. 29.