Perquimans County Schools Foundation Vice President Yvonne Honza (right) accepts a $5,000 check for the Perquimans County Schools' Water Turtles program from Jennifer Harriss (left), development manager for ECU Health Bertie and ECU Health Chowan.
Thanks to corporate partners ECU Health and Avangrid Renewables, every kindergartener in the Perquimans County Schools will again receive water-safety training this school year that includes learning how to swim.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation announced recently that the Water Turtles program, which started in 2010, is again fully funded for the upcoming 2022-23 year that begins Aug. 29.
Recently, foundation Vice President Yvonne Honza attended a grants award program where she was presented a $5,000 check for the Water Turtles program by a representative from the ECU Health Foundation Community Benefit Grant program.
According to the foundation, the ECU Health (formerly Vidant Health) grant program and Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of renewable energy company Avangrid, continue to make it possible each year for all kindergarten students in Perquimans to "receive life-saving, water-safety swim lessons."
“These partners are to be commended for their financial support to ensure our students are able to participate in such a meaningful and possibly life-saving activity," said foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter.
According to Lassiter, the price tag for the Water Turtles program — swim lessons, purchase of swimsuits/towels for students who can't afford them, snacks, bus driver compensation and fuel costs to and from the Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City — ranges from $10,000 to $12,000 per grade level.
With Centers for Disease Control data showing drowning the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1-4, Lassiter says teaching a child to swim is "one of the most important things" outside of teaching them to wear seatbelts or check smoke alarms that schools can do to keep children safe.
"I believe enrollment and participation in swim lessons is the best thing that can be done to help prevent drowning," she said. "Although children may not be able to swim proficiently following the lessons, they are taught essential strategies that can save their lives."
Students who participate in the Water Turtles program learn the following how-tos:
• feel comfortable in the water and enjoy the water safely;
• enter and exit the water safely, using a ladder or side of pool;
• submerge their mouth, nose and eyes;
• exhale underwater through their mouth and nose; and
• explore arm and hand movements while treading water.
They also discuss water safety rules, how to use a lifejacket and demonstrate how to wear one, how to recognize a swimmer in distress, and demonstrate how to get help when danger arises. Students also discuss the importance of exercise and nutrition and healthy living, Lassiter said.
Since the program began 12 years ago, more than 2,000 kindergartners in the Perquimans County Schools have gone through the annual water safety training.