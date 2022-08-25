TODAY
School open houses
Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School will hold open houses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Perquimans Middle and High schools’ open houses will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pursuit of Spirit
The Perquimans Arts League’s current exhibit, “Pursuit of Spirit,” a collection of oil paintings by local artist Katherine L. Lewis continues through Wednesday.
SATURDAY
Bridge ribbon cutting
The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebration completion of the new Hertford S Bridge project across the Perquimans River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following a ceremony, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to walk or ride across the bridge. The bridge will not be open to vehicles for several weeks.
Adult arts class
The Perquimans Arts League and the Perquimans County Library will host the last in a series of arts classes for adults at the library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call 426-3041.
Saturday Morning Live
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. For more information about the event, call (252) 339-2445.
MONDAY
Start of school
The school year will begin for the Perquimans County Schools. The county’s four schools will have opening times between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. and closing times between 2:45 p.m. and 3:05 p.m.
Town Council work session
Hertford Town Council will hold a work session at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
SEPT. 6
PAL Member Show
The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Sept. 6 to Oct. 1. Works may be dropped off between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
SEPT. 9-10
Indian Summer Festival
The Indian Summer Festival will be held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11. Activities will include a Friday night street dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Spare Change. Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a crafts fair, bike and car show, games and food vendors.
SEPT. 18
Toast of Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast of Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.