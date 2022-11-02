Halloween came early for Seeds of Success kids Saturday as Mayor Earnell Brown and the team of program volunteers hosted a ghost and goblin get- together.
Kids enjoyed an afternoon of games, with musical chairs appearing to be the most popular.
Revelers enjoyed hot dogs and snacks at the Seeds for Success headquarters at the Community Center at 305 W. Grubb St., Hertford.
In the weeks ahead, the organization has numerous events planned, including a Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
According to its mission statement, Seeds of Success was formed by a group of Hertford volunteers “to plant the seeds of success for building a strong inclusive community through initiatives addressing education, athletics cultural awareness, self-esteem and life skills that will build up youth and strengthen their resilience while fostering social emotional development.”
The organization’s first project was establishment of a Unity Center in the Community Center.
The Unity Center is for youth ages 9-17 and, according to the organization, designed to “provide a safe location” for tutoring and programs on accountability, social skills, mental health, career readiness, finances, and character and leadership development.