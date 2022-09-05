Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services personnel who participated in a CPR demonstration and emergency response training exercise for Seeds of Success participants included (l-r) Julie Solesbee, Hazelene Byrum, Rebecca Cullipher, Heather Miller, Alyssa Polumbo, Sonia Davenport and Jessica White.
Sonia Davenport gently taps on the back of an infant-sized mannequin during a demonstration to Seeds of Success participants on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver to save a younger brother or sister from choking.
Last week 18 neighborhood kids walked into the Seeds of Success building on Grubb Street for a CPR demonstration and a hot dog and walked out as potential lifesavers.
The youngsters who participated in the two-hour event listened as Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services personnel instructed them on measures like how to react in an emergency and call 911, and advanced ones like how to perform hands-only CPR techniques and bandage a wound.
Perquimans County Chief Information Officer Julie Solesbee explained to youngsters the importance of learning how to call 911. She also explained how “becoming a lifesaver” can help EMS personnel respond faster to real emergencies.
“Learn your address. This is a homework assignment. You need to know your address, your name and you will also need to know what happened," she said. "The more information you can give them (911 dispatchers), the better it is."
Solesbee noted that kids "may be very nervous" calling 911 — but that's OK, she said.
“You need to give them all the information you can about the emergency. Even adults are nervous when they call 911,” she said.
Solesbee also explained how hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation works. She said hands-only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is recommended for use by people who see an adult suddenly collapse.
After a short slide presentation outlining the importance of CPR and an overview of the techniques used in performing CPR, the youngsters were given an opportunity to practice their CPR technique on EMS mannequins.
A highlight of the afternoon appeared to be a demonstration on the Heimlich maneuver. Holding an infant-sized mannequin, Sonia Davenport demonstrated to youngsters how to save a younger brother or sister from choking by gently tapping the doll's back. After the demonstration, the kids had the opportunity to practice on each other.
Seeds of Success provides both educational and recreational programs for elementary school-age school children. It's based at the Hertford Community Center at 305 Grubb St., Hertford.
SOS currently has about 15 active participants but hopes to grow. SOS activities are held two Saturdays a month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
To learn more about SOS or to volunteer, call 252-404-2292.