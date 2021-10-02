It is that time of year again.
Applications for Toys for Tots will be taken at Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership the entire month of October. Families in Chowan and Perquimans may apply for their children who are 12 and younger. The Partnership is located at 409 Old Hertford Road in Edenton.
Last year, donations for Toys for Tots in the region suffered due to COVID-19.
Pastor Rodney Coles, coordinator for Toys for Tots Northeastern North Carolina in Greenville, collects the majority of the toys that are distributed in the region. However, last year no collection boxes were put out and Greenville-based WITN did not hold its annual Toys for Tots toy drive, despite having more applications than ever before.
Despite the rise in COVID-19 infections because of the delta variant, Smart Start personnel are hopeful the community will ban together to make this Christmas exceptional for local children.
Among those who helped make last year’s drive a success were the Governor’s Pub, which held a golf tournament to raise money and collected toys; Edenton Baptist Church and Forestville Ruritan Club, both of which raised money and gathered donated toys; and Time Financing Service, Vaughan’s Jewelry and The Links at Mulberry Hill, all of which collected donated toys.
In addition, numerous clubs, businesses and individuals sent cash donations to be used to purchase toys, and McDonald’s of Edenton donated coupons for large orders of fries for each Chowan County child.
Toys were also collected through the “Stuff a Patrol Car” toy drives at Hertford and Edenton’s drive-through Christmas Parades. A retired Marine from Weeksville, Chris Harty, and his wife, Monica, brought in tons more toys that had been collected, and Johnnie Hughes showed up with toy donations that his children bought with the $600 they raised by selling hot cocoa for three Saturdays in a row.
The Partnership had so many donated and purchased toys that the 153 families who put in applications were able to get three quality toys and three stocking stuffers for each child. A total of 331 local children were served through Toys for Tots last Christmas.
After toys were distributed to the Smart Start families, all remaining toys were bagged or boxed and given to two other regional Toys for Tots partner agencies working with families.
Among those who helped Smart Start staff with toy pickup, sorting and distribution included: the Perquimans and Chowan County Sheriff’s offices; Waff Contracting, which donated use of its trailer, making transport of toys to delivery sites more convenient; Edenton Lions Club members; American Legion Post 40 and Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center for use of its large facilities to distribute toys; Edenton Baptist Church members Debbie Swicegood and Joan Privott for helping sort toys in Edenton; Alexandria Diamond of Vidant Health for helping set up and break down toy distribution efforts in Perquimans; and to Smart Start family members Brianna Hall, Grant Nixon and Keith Nixon for hauling, sorting, and packing up each day of distribution.
Finally, Smart Start staff worked tirelessly to pull off a successful Toys for Tots program to provide joy for the children.
While the barriers to providing joy to children through Toys for Tots this year are currently unknown, the Smart Start staff hope the community will once again rally together to help make Christmas brighter for many little girls and boys.
Applications for the Toys for Tots program are available online at cp-smartstart.org, the Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start and the Chowan CARES Facebook pages. Printed applications are available at the Perquimans County Library and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with toy collection at their business or hold a Toys for Tots fundraiser should contact Sarah Williams at 252-482-3035.