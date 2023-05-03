...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Perquimans County High School senior Meadow Stacey recently was named recipient of this year’s Janice McKenzie Cole Mentoring Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship named for Cole (right) is available to a PCHS senior who wants to mentor others. Stacey plans to attend East Carolina University and major in psychology.
Perquimans County High School senior Noah Swinney (center), recipient of this year’s $1,000 Kim Hunter Daugherty Scholarship, is shown with Perquimans County Schools Foundation Vice President Yvonne Honza (left) foundation President Carson Stallings.
HERTFORD — Two Perquimans County High School seniors have been awarded scholarships named for women who’ve made an impact both in Perquimans and the region.
Meadow Stacey was named recipient of the Janice McKenzie Cole Mentoring Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is named for Cole, Hertford’s town manager and the first African American and first female to serve as a District Court Judge in the 1st Judicial District.
Noah Swinney recently received the Kim Hunter Daugherty Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is funded through an endowment established in memory of Daugherty, who was an educator for more than two decades in Perquimans County and was teaching fifth grade at Hertford Grammar School at a time of her death.
The Cole scholarship is available to any Perquimans County High School senior who has a desire to mentor others. Cole mentored many young attorneys and professionals during her law career and the purpose of the Cole Mentoring Scholarship is to encourage college-bound seniors “to invest in the lives and education of younger students,” a press release from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation states.
Stacey plans to attend East Carolina University to pursue a degree in psychology, according to the release. Her long-term goal is to become a lawyer specializing in family law.
In the essay she penned to be considered for the Cole scholarship, Stacey wrote: “I want to help children that live in unsafe environments and help families work through their problems to try to save their relationships with one another. I’ve always been interested in helping others and my career choice was confirmed within my heart after I served as a summer camp intern at Camp Cale in the summer of 2022.”
Stacey is a dual-enrolled student at PCHS and College of The Albemarle. Besides earning a number of academic honors, she is also active both at school and her community with a focus on helping others. She is a member of BETA, the Student Government Association, and a number of student-led committees. She also earned certificates in Red Cross and CPR certification.
The Daugherty endowment provides a scholarship each year to a Perquimans High School senior who plans to pursue a career to help others.
Swinney is also dual enrolled, taking classes at both PCHS and COA. He has a 4.3 grade-point average and ranks in the top ten of his class. He plans to attend either Mid-Atlantic University or Liberty University where he wants to pursue a degree in Bible Studies.
Swinney is a member of the PCHS Beta Club and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is active in Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church as a member of the Praise Team and Youth Group. He also volunteers time in the Kids’ Ministries and serves as a member of the Media & Lights committee.