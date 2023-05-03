HERTFORD — Two Perquimans County High School seniors have been awarded scholarships named for women who’ve made an impact both in Perquimans and the region.

Meadow Stacey was named recipient of the Janice McKenzie Cole Mentoring Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is named for Cole, Hertford’s town manager and the first African American and first female to serve as a District Court Judge in the 1st Judicial District.