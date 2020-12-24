Dear Santa,
I want a Magic black wand. The reindeer are cool and how are they doing?
Love, Dylann
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego train, Toys R Us trailer and a McDonald’s trailer. How is Mrs. Claus?
Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help my mommy with my sister and brother. I want to get my daddy something for Christmas. I want a Barbie house, babies and LOL dolls. I like the North Pole, it is really pretty.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I want a Lowell ball and a scooter. I want to feed the reindeer carrots. How do the reindeer fly?
Love Piper
Dear Santa,
I hope I get a kitty for Christmas and an Unspeakable Merch. I have been good this year and I have helped my mom too. I hope the North Pole is going well.
Love, Drake
Dear Santa,
Can I have a hoverboard, Jo Jo picture, slime and a guinea pig. I hope me and my mom have a good Christmas.
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
My name is Cerena. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a new blue bike, some Legos and a stuffed puppy. Tell Mrs. Clause hi for me.
Love, Cerena
From Santa to Stacey Pierce’s Kindergarten class:
Dear Dylann, Joshua, Peyton, Piper, Drake, Grace and Cerena,
Thanks for all of the letters and wishes! Some of you asked questions and here are some answers.
√ The reindeer are cool. You should see them hanging around and working out. They fly because they are magic! It’s that simple.
√ Mrs. Claus and all of the elves are doing great and they send their love.
You guys want some cool stuff! Such as a Magic Wand, Legos, scooters, Slime and bikes. I will do what I can, but I always promise a surprise! However, I cannot bring any animals, because they get sick flying so fast.
Looks like you have all been pretty good this year. And I know you have been nice, too.
Keep it up, kids, and have a Merry Christmas!!