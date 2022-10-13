Walk for Hunger

The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County will hold its annual Walk for Hunger on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Walkers will leave the Perquimans County Library, head down Church Street to Newby Street. From there, they’ll turn on to Front Street and walk back to Market Street. After turning onto Church Street, walkers will end up back at the library.

 Photo courtesy The Open Door Food Pantry

Organizers of Saturday’s Perquimans County Walk for Hunger believe the event may be its most successful in the organization’s 42-year history.

Sponsored by The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, the walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Perquimans County Library.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com