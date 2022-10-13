Organizers of Saturday’s Perquimans County Walk for Hunger believe the event may be its most successful in the organization’s 42-year history.
Sponsored by The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, the walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Perquimans County Library.
“We are excited that our schools are participating this year,” said Walk for Hunger Chairwoman Dina Hurdle. “We have Perquimans County High School varsity and junior varsity football teams participating, along with other school clubs and staff members.”
Several county departments and a number of churches also plan to participate. Hurdle is looking for more groups and individuals to pre-register or sign up the day of the walk.
In the past the Walk for Hunger has focused on Hertford. This year’s event is The Open Door Food Pantry’s first countywide walk.
“The Albemarle Plantation has held an annual (anti-hunger) walk for over 17 years and they creatively make it a neighborhood challenge,” Hurdle said. “Their walk is our largest fundraiser to date.”
This year, Albemarle Plantation decided to hold its walk in conjunction with The Open Door Pantry’s Walk for Hunger.
“We are so excited about this being a countywide event this year,” Hurdle said.
This year’s Walk for Hunger route is estimated to be around 1.5 miles. Walkers will leave the Perquimans County Library, head down Church Street to Newby Street. From there, they’ll turn on to Front Street and walk back to Market Street. After turning onto Church Street, walkers will end up back at the library.
Both the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans Emergency Medical Services will be monitoring the route.
“We are thankful to the staff at the library for with working with us and allowing us to use their area for the walk,” Hurdle said. “We wanted to be able to stroll through beautiful downtown Hertford.”
Some participants in the Walk for Hunger recruit sponsors. According to Hurdle, walkers are being creative this year. Some are walking as family teams and some as church teams. Some are signing up sponsors, while others are collecting donations individually.
Funds raised through the walk help support The Open Door Food Pantry’s efforts to address food insecurity in Perquimans. In 2021, the food pantry served 2,325 people and so far this year the volunteer organization has served 1,146 people.
Now in its 42nd year, the all-volunteer Open Door Food Pantry has more than 140 regular volunteers who serve in a variety of roles. They stock shelves, pick up food items from local merchants, unload trucks, pack bags of personal care items, and pack snack bags of cat and dog food. Several volunteers work in teams to package special request items such as detergent, tea bags, coffee and sugar.
The food and personal hygiene supplies distributed by The Open Door are donated by individuals, local churches, Food Bank of the Albemarle, and a variety of grants.
“We are so blessed to be able to receive weekly surplus foods from the Hertford Food Lion and Dollar General,” Hurdle said. “We are starting to receive donations from regional agencies who have heard about our local pantry and the work we are doing and have surplus resources to share.”
According to Hurdle, grants have helped the organization focus on specific needs such as assistance to persons with health challenges. That could be simple things like bottle openers or flip-top can openers and safety aids for use in the kitchen or in the home.
“We have been able to provide personal care kits, monthly meal bags which contain a recipe with all ingredients to prepare the meal, with items from the food pantry, and nutritional snacks for our local schools’ summer programs and for our clients,” said Hurdle.
Clients of The Open Door can receive food from the food pantry every four weeks, or about once a month. To be eligible, participants have to supply the following information: a driver’s license or picture identification card for the head of the household and all adult members of the household.
In addition, the address on the ID card must be a current Perquimans County address. If not, an alternative proof of address will be required. Examples of alternative proof would be a utility bill, bank statement or government mail.
Perquimans County churches, schools and social service agencies typically refer clients to The Open Door Food Pantry. While walk-ins are welcome, most clients are referred to the nonprofit, Hurdle said.
“We are so blessed and thankful all of our dedicated volunteers and our community for their continued support and dedication to the residents of Perquimans County,” she said. “Together we are working to serve and educate those who are food insecure, which is an issue not seen on the surface but is a growing concern especially with our elderly and our children. When people help people, change happens.”
To donate to The Open Door, make checks out to The Open Door and mail them to P.O. Box 721, Hertford, NC 27944. Donations can also be made through PayPal, accessed through the nonprofit’s website at perwuimansopendoor.com.