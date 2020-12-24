Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Elijah , I am 7 years old. I have been pretty good this year. The nicest thing I have done this year is to help my brother. I hope you; Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this year are: a new TV, a new Pony and a new Polar Express train. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Elijah B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Blake and I am 7 years old. I have been pretty good this year. The nicest thing I did this year is help my mom. I hope you; Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few things I’m wishing for this year are: a drone, staples, a new bookbag, markers and a white board and a piggy bank. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Blake S.
Dear Santa,
I’m Austin and I am 7 years old and I think I have been an absolute Angel this year. One nice thing I have done this year is helping my mom unload the car. The big thing I’m wishing for this year is a dirt bike. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.
Love, Austin F.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Landon. I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is washed the dishes. I hope you; Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are: a fish and a racetrack.
Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Landon R.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is James and I am 6 years old. I have been pretty good this year. Some of the nicest things I have done is help my mom and brother and help dad feed the animals. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well. A few gifts I’m wishing for this year are: a four wheeler, a dirt bike and a remote control monster truck. I hope you have a good trip on Christmas Eve.
Love, James W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Keyora and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be pretty good this year. The nicest thing I have done is try and be good. I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been good! I would like a bike and a camera for Christmas.
Love, Keyora H.
Dear Santa,
Hi!, My name is Jocelyn and I am 6 years old. I have been pretty good this year. One of the nicest things I have done is to tell my dad his pancakes are good. I hope everyone in the North Pole is good. A few things I would like for Christmas are: a LOL doll, a hover board and a scooter. Have a safe trip!
Love, Jocelyn M.
Dear Santa,
Hello! I’m Braelynn-Ray and I’m 7. I think I have been an absolute angel this year. The nicest thing I did this year is to get my mom and dad a present. I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been good! Be safe on Christmas Eve!
Love, Braelynn-Ray W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brantley and I am 6. I have been pretty good this year. One of the nicest things I did this year it to help my dad with chores. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few things I would like for Christmas this year are: Army Nerf guns (all Kinds) and armor and helmets. Be Safe!
Love, Brantley G.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Rylynne . I am 6 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is I cuddle with my mom. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a bike and a phone, a guitar, clothes and boots and shoes. I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Rylynne G.
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Rylee. I am 6 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is to clean my room. I hope everyone is well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are: a slime kit, a LOL doll house and a walking and talking crab. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Rylee T.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ja’Ziyah and I am 7. I think I have been an absolute angel this year. The nicest thing I have done this year is to help my mom with her twins. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer are doing well! I would like an Iphone, a Barbie house and a Barbie car for Christmas this year. Have a safe trip!
Love, Ja’Ziyah S.
Dear Santa,
Hi! I’m Domonte and I am 7 years old. This year I think I have been an absolute angel. One of the nicest things I have done this year is to help my friend. I hope everybody in the North Pole is doing nice. I would like a Spiderman toy for Christmas. Be safe!
Love, Domonte
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Elizabeth. I am 6 years old. This year I think I was an absolute angel. the nicest thing I did was pick up and help around the house. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer are doing good! I would like a JoJo outfit for Christmas and some scrunchies and an iphone and an ipad. Be safe on Christmas Eve!
Love, Elizabeth
From Susan Jordan’s 1st Grade class
Dear Elijah, Blake, Austin, Landon, James, Keyora, Jocelyn , Braelyn-Rae, Brantley, Rylynne, Rylee, Ja’Ziyah, Domonte and Elizabeth,
Thank you for your great letters! Santa loves to read them, and especially hear about the nice things you’ve done this year, especially helping your family. Santa expects you to do this all the time, so keep up the good work!
Everyone is doing well up here. The elves are busy, the reindeer are in training and Mrs. Claus makes sure no one falls asleep on the job.
Let’s check that gift list…I see some of you want a TV, a drone, a dirt bike, a racetrack, an RC truck, a camera, bikes, LOL dolls, hoverboards, Nerfs, a guitar, Slime, phones, Barbies, Spider-Man, tablets and more! Well, I would have to carry a zillion toys to bring everyone everything they wanted. I promise to do my best and to bring you a nice surprise.
Thanks for your best wishes and love. Santa loves you too. Merry Christmas!