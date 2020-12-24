Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Violet. I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel and pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is I am very kind to everybody every day. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a kitty costume, Jenja game, and a giant singing Troll. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Violet
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Rollie. I am 8 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel and pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are I cleaned my room, I helped move things, and I helped in the garden. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a metal detector, fishing tackle and a fishing rod, surprises in my stocking, a skateboard and a iPhone 12. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Rollie
Dear Santa, Hello! My name is Zane. I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are gave my church dollars to my sister so she could buy a toy she wanted, let my friends play with my toys after school, helped my dad with the puppy after his foot surgery. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a box of Bakugan toys, BeyBlade Burst Riders Set, and BeyBlades. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! Love, Zane
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Braelynn. I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is I said “I like your hair.” I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a motorcycle and Pokemon books. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Braelynn
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ayden. I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is help my mom with my brothers and sisters. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are Charizard collection, Ryan’s Road Trip board game, and a video game. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is BelleReve. I am 8 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year is I been good my whole life, I am good. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a Rainbocorn, a toy squeakee, and toy Stable Buddies, and a phone. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, BelleReve
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Nyah. I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest things I did this year are helping people, picking up, and being kind. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are iPhone Touch, a laptop, a toy horse. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Nyah
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ashlyn. I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest things I did this year are I helped other people, fed a homeless lady, and helped my mom do things. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a Baby Alive baby doll and new bike. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Ashlyn
Dear Santa, Hello! My name is Landon. I am 8 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are I have been good, I have been nice, I help my family. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a BeyBlade Burst Stadium, Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster, and a Playstation 5. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Gage. I am 7 years old. This year I have been an pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year is helped out. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas a hoover board and an electric scooter. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Gage
Dear Santa, Hello! My name is Ryad. I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are helped my mom make dinner, I did the dishes, and I cleaned my bedroom. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a doll that turns into a toddler, new shoes, and new makeup. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Rayd
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Brycen. I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest things I did this year are I helped people, I helped mom clean the house, I help my little brother put his clothes on. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are semi-truck, an electric scooter, and a HotWheel Track. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Brycen
From Santa to Tammy Murray’s 2nd Grade class:
Dear Violet, Rollie, Zane, Braelynn, Ayden, BelleReve, Nyah, Ashlyn, Landon, Gage, Ryad and Brycen,
What wonderful, strong names you have! Thanks for taking the time to write such beautiful letters.
Santa is doing fine up here; so are the elves, reindeer and Mrs. Claus. We love this time of year.
Wow! Have you all been good and, more important, nice this year! Look at some of the nice things you’ve done: cleaned your rooms, sharing your toys, donating to your church, compliment others, feeding the homeless, helping your family and so much more. Santa is proud of each and every one of you, because you are all so nice.
As for your wish list, there sure are a lot of fun toys and more, like: a Jenga game, a metal detector, Bakugan toys, a motorcycle, books, clothes, shoes, video games, Rainbocorn, phones, tablets, Nerfs, hoverboards, Hot Wheels, to name a few. Santa can’t bring everything, but I promise each of you a surprise on Christmas.
Keep being nice, thanks again for the letters and love and Merry Christmas!