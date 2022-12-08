Kermit Nixon (back left) with his winning 1981-1982 tennis team at the University of Mount Olive (then Mount Olive College). Players pictured include Mike Bowen, Tom Coggin, David McGee and Paul Pagano. Not pictured are Jean Scaturo and Coach Danny Phillips.
EDENTON — Forty years ago, when the Mount Olive College men’s tennis team took home the championship at the Eastern Tarheel Conference tournament, Chowan County native Kermit Nixon was a key part of the team.
Nixon recently was inducted into the Hall of Fame at what is now the University of Mount Olive, alongside his teammates from the 1981-82 championship season. Nixon, his teammates and family attended a ceremony at the university on Nov. 12 to celebrate the anniversary.
Team members, including Nixon, posed for a photo on the tennis courts with the old championship trophy, retrieved from a display case on campus.
In that 1982 tournament, the Trojan netters posted 18 points, the most any team could, while also taking home every honor given out at the final tournament, including Coach of the Year.
Nixon says the team’s run was historic.
For the first time in the school’s history, Mount Olive secured a win in every flight in both singles and doubles, helping the Trojans trounce the other teams in the tournament: Louisburg College and what was then Chowan College. Chowan has since become Chowan University.
“At that time, we had no idea we were a historic team,” Nixon said. “After we achieved (the championship), they did research and it was revealed just how historic it was.”
No team had ever won all singles and doubles matches in the conference and, according to Nixon, it may never happen again.
“The way (collegiate tennis) is set up now, it may never happen again,” he said.
Back in 1982, Mount Olive College was a junior college. Nixon played his first two years at the school on a tennis scholarship before transferring to UNC Wilmington to join the Seahawks as their number two player for his final two years of college.
Nixon graduated from UNCW in 1985 and, 37 years later, continues to enjoy playing tournaments as a certified tennis pro.
Today, one can still find Nixon swinging away on a tennis court in Chowan. He recently organized efforts to resurface and refurbish the courts at the Northern Community Center in Tyner and has advocated for the tennis community in the wake of the decision to demolish Edenton’s tennis courts in the wake of the new high school project.
But that championship at Mount Olive still stands out.
“It’s something that we (the team) will wear as a badge of honor for the rest of our lives,” Nixon said. “It’s nice to be recognized but it’s really not about the person receiving the honor, it’s about the opportunity to thank those who helped make that honor occur.”
Among those Nixon thanks for helping propel him to tennis success are his family, especially his mother Katie Nixon.
“A lot of sacrifice was made by my family in order to even permit an opportunity to play tennis,” said Nixon, who grew up in Rocky Hock. “My mom played a part in those sacrifices and made it possible to have this. She took me to more tournaments than you can shake a stick at.”
Nixon said his mom would often ask what he wanted for dinner, to ensure he had the right meal and nutrition to play a tennis match the next day.
“She sat out in so much bad weather for my matches,” Nixon recalls.
Nixon said he visited his mother right after the ceremony at Mount Olive to inform her about his hall of fame induction. Sadly, she passed just a few days later.
Of the members of that 1981-82 team, only two missed the ceremony: Jean Scaturo and Coach Danny Phillips. Scaturo attended via web call, according to Nixon, but Phillips could not make it.
Nixon said Phillips had incredible talents both as a player and a coach.
“Danny was a heck of a player,” Nixon explained. “He was named all-American at Atlantic Christian, played on tour and coached Saudi Arabia’s junior Davis Cup team while traveling all over the world.”
Nixon said many of the skills he and his teammates learned during that winning season came from Phillips.
Phillips also was inducted into UMO’s Hall of Fame alongside his six champion protégés from that winning season: Nixon, Mike Bowen, Tom Coggin, David McGee, Paul Pagano and Jean Scaturo.
Each of the players had come to Mount Olive College as top-ranked players from their respective high schools. It was almost like a dream team, Nixon recalls.
“Our team came together from all over the place in North Carolina,” he said. “To win it all with Coach Phillips at the helm — who we learned so much from — was great.”