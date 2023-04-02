...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Cooper, a therapy dog at Perquimans Central School, has won the hearts of students and faculty alike in the three months he’s been at the school.
HERTFORD — Perquimans Central School recently welcomed a new addition to the classroom, and he’s not your typical student.
Cooper, the new arrival, is a therapy dog who has made a tremendous impact on Perquimans Central students and faculty since his arrival.
The students’ new four-legged friend began his work in Holly Jordan’s first-grade classroom three months ago in January.
Tracy Gregory, Perquimans Central’s principal, says that all of the students adore Cooper.
“Not only does Cooper make students smile, he also comforts, calms and motivates them,” Gregory said.
Cooper has a noticeable impact on students, she said. Students are more motivated to attend school and read to Cooper, which has increased attendance and improved students’ reading fluency. Students are also more relaxed, happy and eager to learn, she said.
“Many quiet and withdrawn students are participating in class discussions and completing assignments on time,” Gregory added.
Cooper also seems to have improved how students relate to one another. Gregory reports students are making more small, random acts of kindness and have been displaying positive attitudes toward one another.
Just recently, the school held a virtual bedtime story event with Cooper. Approximately 100 students and parents participated.
School officials planned to share Cooper’s positive impact on students at a Board of Education meeting, Gregory said.
The Alliance of Therapy Dogs reports that animals can have wide-ranging physical, social, cognitive, emotional and mental health benefits in the classroom.
Therapy dogs can promote greater self-esteem, focused interactions, lower blood pressure, pain management and stimulation of memory and problem-solving skills, according to the Alliance’s research.
“It is amazing what a therapy dog can do to improve students’ learning,” Gregory said.