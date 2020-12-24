Dear Santa,
How old are you Santa? I have been good this year. I have washed the dishes without my mom having to ask me. I would like a Shlake horse set, a trampoline and the following books: Shelby’s Story, Toby’s Story, Bailey’s Story and Max’s Story.
Love, Lila
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? My favorite is chocolate chip. I love all of your reindeer. For Christmas I would like a four wheeler, toy car, a big Spider-Man and the new PS4 game Street Fighter.
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite food? I have been good at school this year and have also helped my mom around the house. For Christmas I would like a hover board, a new PS4 controller and a cross necklace.
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat on Christmas Eve? I have been good this year and helped my family and I have been nice to my brother. I would like a puppy, a new bike and a PS5 for Christmas.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
What Christmas cookies do you like the best? I have been good in school this year and have helped my mom cook and clean at my house. Can I please have a hover board, an Xbox and a mannequin head so I can practice doing hair. Love, Ri’Shiya
Dear Santa,
What is it like at the North Pole? I have been good this year and helped my mom around the house with cleaning and washing dishes. I also helped my Granddaddy build and paint wooden hearts. For Christmas I would like a puppy, an elf, Barbie dolls and a Barbie dream house.
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are you still going to be able to come because of COVID? I have been good this year and am getting good grades in school. For Christmas I would like a John Deere 8400 toy tractor with a bucket on it and a John Deere X9 Combine Toy. I wish that we all have a great 2021!
Love, William
Dear Santa,
How long have you been working at the North Pole? I have been good this year and helped my mom. For Christmas I would like a skateboard, Nike shoes and a jump rope.
Love, Rebecca
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I have been good this year and have helped my dad and mom at home. I would like a wolf stuffed animal, a new puppy and a jewelry box for my rings and necklaces for Christmas.
Love, Aleah
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have at the North Pole? I have been good this year and worked hard in school. I also helped my Dad fix my mom’s car. For Christmas I would like new clothes, some dolls and candy.
Love, McKenzie
Dear Santa,
How long does it take you to deliver presents to everyone? I have been good this year. I have been working hard in school so I can get better at spelling. For Christmas I would like to see all of my family and get karaoke machine.
Love, Isabelle
Dear Santa,
What year were you born? I have been good this year and helped to teach my brother how to ride his bike. For Christmas I would a new bed, an ice-cream maker and a slime kit.
Love, Melanie
Dear Santa,
How do you get inside all of the houses on Christmas Eve? I have been good this year and did my chores every day. For Christmas I would like to have a new dirt bike, new boots and protective gear for my dirt bike. I would also like the toy set I saw in a Cabela’s magazine.
Love, Harris
Dear Santa,
How long does it take to go around the Earth to everybody’s house? I have been good this year and helped my Dad build a dog house for my dog. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike, a new phone and toy plane.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers doing? I have been good this year and helped my brother with his homework. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike, a camera and a PS5.
Love, Kamarien
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I have been good this year and cleaned up when nobody asked me to. For Christmas this year I would like a new sister, another dog and my mom to get better so she can go back to work.
Love, Jerrick
Dear Santa,
How far away is the North Pole from my house? I have been good this year and helped to keep my room clean. For Christmas I would like a pogo stick, an Xbox One and a new fishing net so I can go fishing and catch a lot of fish.
Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers doing? I have been good this year. I told a lady at a restaurant that I liked her makeup. My wish is to have a PS5 for Christmas. My other wish is hopes that you can sprinkle magic all over the world and take away COVID-19 forever. Also, I could use a new Samsung phone. Please stay safe and be careful.
Love, Trayvis
From Santa to Tiffany Roberts 3rd Grade class:
Dear Lila, Tristan, Christopher, Peyton, Ri’Shiya, Trinity, William, Rebecca, Aleah, Isabelle, Melanie, Harris, Logan, Kamarien, Jerrick, Joshua and Trayvis,
Thanks for such wonderful letters and great questions. Let me answer them for all of you:
√ Santa is 1750 years old this year. Me and my legend started around the year 270 in the country of Turkey, when Santa started giving away little gifts to the poor. It kinda blossomed after that. But the Santa you know and love (red and white, beard and all) has been around about 100 years.
√ My favorite cookie is snickerdoodle.
√ My favorite food is EVERY food. How do you think I got a belly of jelly?
√ I eat all the cookies I can hold on Christmas Eve! Some I bring home for the elves.
√ At the North Pole it is cold and mostly quiet, except when the elves are working.
√ Covid is important to us, too. We wear masks when we are with anyone and are socially distant…only 2 feet for the elves because they are so small.
√ I have 9 reindeer… you know the song, right?
√ It takes me 24 hours to go around the world! I don’t go to everybody’s house, because some do not celebrate Christmas. And a lot of the world is water. Plus, we are REALLY fast!
√ If houses don’t have a chimney, I have a magic key for the front door.
√ The North Pole is about 4,382 miles from downtown Hertford.
And everyone is doing great up here. We are preparing your wishes for delivery, including: PlayStations, a pogo stick, a dirt bike, clothing, a karaoke machine, an ice-cream maker, a jewelry box, a skateboard, a John Deere XP Combine, Barbies, Xbox, bikes, Spider-Man and books. Not everyone will get everything, but I do the best I can.
One thing about pets and indeed, even a whole zoo! Santa is not in the animal business…we can’t build them! Parents are usually the ones who deliver animals. They mess up my sleigh!
Keep being good and nice, you guys. All of you have done great helping others. Merry Christmas!