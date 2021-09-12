Fans of music and craft beverages again have the opportunity to Toast the Perquimans after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of last year's event.
Toast the Perquimans is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the marina behind the Hertford Muncipal Building. The address is 114 West Grubb Street.
Susan Cox, vice chairwoman of Historic Hertford Inc. and chair of Toast the Perquimans, said it's exciting to host the event after having to cancel it in 2020. Toast the Perquimans was first held in 2017 and this will mark the fourth time the event has been held.
"We have a good time," Cox said. "People seem to enjoy this."
The band Cuz'n Kirk Experience, also known as CKE, will provide the music.
"CKE brings it on home with their mix of Classic Rock, 90's, R&B, Dance Music and more.....!" the band states on its Facebook page. "From Skynryd to Prince......everyone has a good time at a CKBB show, bring your dancing shoes!!!"
Cox said about 12 craft beers and a dozen wines will be featured at the event. Everyone will get a souvenir glass at the door.
Two food trucks will be on site.
The previous three Toast the Perquimans events brought out 250-300 people. Organizers hope that many will turn out this year, and expect attendance to at least top 200.
As of Friday afternoon, about 125 advance tickets had been sold.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at historichertfordinc.org.
Tickets also may be purchased at Carolina Trophy between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Toast the Perquimans supports Historic Hertford Inc., the Main Street Program for the town of Hertford.
Historic Hertford encourages people to visit the town and to appreciate all that downtown Hertford has to offer.
The mission of Historic Hertford Inc. is to facilitate the development of Hertford's Historic District as the cultural, economic, social and historic center of Perquimans County, through the fostering of strategic civic, government and business alliances.
"HHI became a Main Street Program in 2000," according to information provided on the organization's website. "Our focus is on promoting the town as a place to live, work and visit. Annually HHI offers façade grants to merchants, focuses on downtown beautification, and offers events that bring visitors to town."