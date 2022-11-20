Christmas parade -- Toys for Tots

Two little Toys for Tots helpers assist during the 2020 Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade. This year’s Toys for Tots campaign hopes to help 555 children in Perquimans and Chowan counties.

 Chowan Herald

Like clockwork each holiday season, Toys for Tots makes Christmas morning something special for millions of children in the U.S.

This year, Toys for Tots donations plans to help 555 children in Perquimans and Chowan counties have a brighter Christmas morning.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.