Like clockwork each holiday season, Toys for Tots makes Christmas morning something special for millions of children in the U.S.
This year, Toys for Tots donations plans to help 555 children in Perquimans and Chowan counties have a brighter Christmas morning.
To help ensure that happens, toy donations will be accepted up until Dec. 9 at five sites in Perquimans County and nine locations in Chowan County.
The locations in Perquimans include:
• Sheriff’s Office at 110 North Church Street
• A&L Garage at 302 Dobbs Street
• Woodard’s Pharmacy at 101 North Church Street
• N.C. Farm Bureau at 707 South Church Street
• NC State Employee’s Credit Union at 142 Ocean Highway South.
The locations in Chowan are as follows:
• Sheriff’s Office at 305 West Freemason Street
• Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 West Sound Shore Drive
• Time Finance at 703 Luke Street
• Governor’s Pub at 321 South Broad Street
• Southern Bank at 101 West Queen Street
• Walgreens at 717 North Broad Street
• N.C. Farm Bureau at 524 Virginia Road
• NC State Employee’s Credit Union at 101 Mexico Road
• Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start at 409 Old Hertford Road.
Both Christmas parades in Hertford and Edenton next weekend will also feature a “stuff the patrol car” event for the Toys for Tots campaign. The sheriff’s offices in Perquimans and Chowan have more information about those events.
“The Perquimans Sheriff Department also has a school competition going on that is collecting toys. I heard that one principal will shave his head if they win,” said Sarah Williams, organizer for the local Toys for Tots drive.
Another local event to help the toy drive will be the Governor’s Pub golf tournament, which has raised money and toy donations for Toys for Tots in the past. Contact the restaurant at 252-482-7655 or the Links at Mulberry Hill at 252-482-3606 for more information on how to register.
Volunteers are also needed for the week of toy distribution. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Dec. 9 for toy pickup as well as the week of Dec. 12-16 when toys are unloaded and distributed. Monday, Dec. 12, is expected to be the busiest day, Williams said.
“We will be providing toys for 555 children this year and hope that the communities are generous again this year,” she said.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Williams at Chowan Perquimans Smart Start at (252) 482-3035 or at swilliams.cpssp@gmail.com.