I can’t prove it, but I believe that God cries.
I believe that God loves you and me so much, so deeply, so completely, that he cries when we cry. I believe that each of us matters so much to God that our pain is God’s pain.
I believe that God’s deepest sadness is over a wasted human life. Since God knows that after this life we will discover a wonderful eternal life more marvelous than anything we can ask for or imagine, I don’t think God is as sad about endings as we are. I do think God grieves when any of us squanders the gift of the one life we have been given on this earth.
The way we squander our gift is by trying to control life instead of recognizing and honoring the reality of the cycle of birth, life, death and new life. That cycle repeats itself throughout our lives in often very small ways, and when we refuse to respect the integrity of each stage, we miss much of the richness of life.
Jesus demonstrated that he could not be raised to new life until he had died to the old one. There is a law of creation that demands death if there is to be new life. We can try to live as if that were not the case, and many do, but it is reality. Both through intuition and our own experience we know this to be true.
Remember that time you were so mad you could hardly sleep? Finally, you realized it was getting you nowhere, so you let go of the anger and let it die, and you slept again?
How about the grief when a love one died? It hurt so much for a time, but the day came when the grief itself died, and you could once again hear a bird sing, or notice a beautiful sunrise.
Then there are always those regrets about mistakes and failures and unfair treatment in the past. For a long time the resentment consumes us and affects our relationships with others and our ability to enjoy life. Finally, the hurt dies, and we are able to move on in our life.
Sadly, there are those who have held onto the anger, resentment, regret and grief, and never allowed them to die. God weeps for us at those times because we have chosen to waste that portion of our lives. The burden is heavy and we need to lay it down.
In order for us to fully live each day, we must leave the past where it belongs — in the past. We must learn how to let go, to lay down, to put aside, anything that is preventing us from moving into the next chapter God has prepared for us.
Most of us carry around way too much “stuff” that needs to die in order to allow new life to begin, often in very small ways. It is like that high-flying trapeze artist who cannot grab the new swing until he has let go of the one he is hanging onto.
Letting go can be scary for us, but it is a skill we all need to practice. When we do learn to accept and freely participate in the ongoing, God-given cycle of birth, life, death and new lifeww, we discover a freedom we did not even know was possible. Every time one of us does so, God’s tears turn to joy.