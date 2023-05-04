An Edenton firefighter helps a White Oak Elementary School student to the ground after he finished exploring a fire truck. The truck was one of the work vehicles on display in the White Oak school parking lot during “Vehicle Day” at the school on Tuesday, April 25.
EDENTON — Children at White Oak and D.F. Walker Elementary Schools got a chance last week to learn about some of Chowan County’s most interesting careers by asking questions, touching equipment, and sitting inside the vehicles that workers use in their jobs.
Tuesday, April 25, was “Vehicle Day” at White Oak Elementary School. Employees from local businesses, police, fire departments, and the Coast Guard took over the school’s parking lot, filling it with police cars, ambulances, earth-moving equipment, recreational boats, a power line repair truck, a Coast Guard rescue watercraft and even an 18-wheeler from a cotton gin with bales of raw cotton inside.
For students at D. F. Walker, “Career Day” was a chance to meet company representatives and civil servants, hear about working in different career paths, and ask questions.
White Oak Elementary School teaches children enrolled in grades pre-K through second. D.F. Walker Elementary teaches students in grades 3-5. A common corridor connects both schools, but they function as different institutions.
Teachers at White Oak led their classes from display to display as the children examined dozens of vehicles. The kids got to crank up sirens, blast horns, try on fire helmets, stand in motor boats, and get a taste of some of the jobs people perform in Chowan County.
Tracy Faircloth, who teaches 17 second-graders at White Oak, said the vehicle displays give some of the county’s youngest school kids a chance to look at equipment they may have only seen at a distance.
“It’s a way for us to share what we have in our community and what’s available — what job opportunities might be open to them when they grow up,” she said.
Michelle Newsome, White Oak’s principal, said Vehicle Day is a great way to introduce the world of work to children who may not be old enough to appreciate a job fair.
“They see these trucks and these vehicles all the time,” she said. “This way, they are exposed to these careers, and they get exposed to the people in the community. They get to think, ‘What do I want to be when I grow up.’ It’s the youngest form of Career Day.”
The program was sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, where workforce development is one of the organization’s primary concerns. Chamber Director Susan Creed said you can’t start working with youth too early on potential careers.
“We partner with the school system at every age,” she said. “Today’s events are sponsored to introduce children at White Oak and D. F. Walker Elementary Schools to different career options in our community. It’s all to get them excited by letting them see the vehicles and talking to our business partners.”
At D. F. Walker, the children were involved in Career Day. There, students moved between displays that described some of the county’s leading businesses and civil service opportunities. Edenton’s Master Gardeners, the fire department, and companies like Avoca Farms and Colony Tire participated in the event.
Chris Radke, an engineer with Edenton’s Fire Department, said he loved sharing his work with the students.
“It’s really fun,” he said. “I get to explain to these kids what we do and why we do it.”
Radke let the children try on his fire helmet and protective fire coat. Then he put on his protective mask and oxygen tank. The boys and girls were duly impressed.
Radke said that even if the students don’t choose firefighting as a job, his efforts at Career Day are still important.
“We try to explain to kids that when we get dressed up in all this stuff, we look scary, but we show them that we’re here to help them. That’s why we put on everything and show them what we look like.”