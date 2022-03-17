Jennifer Harriss (left), Vidant Chowan Hospital development manager, and Kahla Hall (right), Vidant Health Foundation director of community benefit, present a check for $5,000 from Vidant Chowan Hospital’s Community Benefit Grants program to (center, l-r) Rosemary Smith, Open Door Food Pantry executive director and Dina Hurdle, Open Door Food Pantry Board of Directors chairwoman.
Vidant Chowan Hospital’s Community Benefit Grants program recently awarded $5,000 to the Open Door Food Pantry in Perquimans County.
Vidant Health representatives presented the check to Rosemary Smith and Dina Hurdle of Open Door on Feb. 15, noting in a press release that the food pantry “provides programs and offers services that align with Vidant Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”
Open Door plans to use the funds to expand food pantry clients’ access to personal care products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, incontinence supplies, feminine hygiene products, infant and toddler diapers, infant and adult wipes, masks and hand sanitizer not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Additionally, the funding will help qualifying low-income clients with devices such as electric can openers, manual can openers, pop top can opener aids and other small kitchen aids for use in opening cans, jars and bottles.