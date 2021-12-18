School bells will ring for the first time at River City Community Development Corp’s new Northeast NC Trades Training Center when the center welcomes its first students in January.
The first 14-week training program for students learning landscaping and plumbing skills begins Jan. 18, said program coordinator Bridget Jernigan. The center has room for 20 students in the first round of classes.
Classes will be held each Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Applicants must be 18 or older and have either a high school diploma or high school equivalency to enroll.
In May, River City CDC officials cut the ribbon on the new 3,000-square-foot training center, which is located at 307 W. Ehringhaus Street on the site of the former Sonic Drive-In. Adjacent to the center is River City CDC’s YouthBuild facility.
Funded by a $500,000 Golden LEAF grant, the training center will help prepare students for careers in plumbing or landscaping.
Students completing the program will graduate and be prepared to begin entry level work as “knowledgeable helpers” in their field, Jernigan said. The basic skills the students learn will mean less entry-level training employers have to provide. That could give training center graduates a hiring advantage over less-experienced job applicants.
“They will definitely be ahead of the game,” Jernigan said.
In addition to learning valuable job skills, another bonus for Trades Training Center students is the unbeatable tuition cost.
“It cost them absolutely nothing,” Jernigan said.
In May, River City CDC President and CEO Lenora Jarvis-Mackey explained why landscaping and plumbing were chosen as fields for job training.
“During our work with youth groups and our urgent home repair programs we were made keenly aware of an extreme shortage of plumbers and professional landscapers and the high costs of obtaining these services,” she said. “The Northeast Trades Training Center grew out of the need for these services and the lack of training opportunities in our area.”
The training center will use the Home Builders Institute’s national Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training program as its curriculum. The 14-week training will be taught in six lesson cores, Jernigan said. All 20 students will spend the first five cores learning together before branching into the specific trades for the final core.
The first five cores will teach students the different job regulations and safety protocols established by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, plus basic mathematical and measurement computations, different types of tools and more.
In the sixth core, students will learn basics skills of their chosen field, like how to change the string on a weed whacker or how to replace the flange on a toilet.
The training center’s instructors, including Jernigan, have been HBI certified. The instructors will be professionals from their fields.
Jernigan is working with the NCWorks Career Center to help displaced workers find job training for new careers. She’s also working with area high schools and already has received interest from several students who’d like to attend the first round of classes.
For more information, call the Northeast NC Trades Training Center at 252-679-7121.