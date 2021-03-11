End of Story for CSS Neuse
On March 11, 1865, the Confederate ironclad CSS Neuse was scuttled in the Neuse River, just downstream from Kinston, to prevent its capture by advancing Union forces. Following the Battle of Wyse Fork, fought the three days earlier, Gen. Braxton Bragg ordered the gunboat’s commander, Capt. Joseph Price, to use his vessel to hold off Union Gen. Jacob D. Cox’s force while the Confederate Army evacuated the town and retreated west toward Goldsboro. The ship was then to be destroyed.
The CSS Neuse had been partially constructed at what is now Seven Springs, starting in October 1862. It was floated downriver to Kinston in the summer of 1863, where it was outfitted with armor plating, engines and guns. The project was delayed numerous times, but the Neuse was launched in April 1864 and commanded to steam downriver to assist in an attempt to recapture Union-occupied New Bern.
Unfortunately, the ship ran aground and never made it downriver again until being called into action in March 1865. Following Gen. Bragg’s orders, once the evacuation of Kinston was complete, the crew of the Neuse set fire to the ship and left it to sink. By March 13, the crew was in Halifax awaiting their next assignment.
Secret Basketball Game of 1944
On March 12, 1944, an all-white team from Duke University’s medical school faced off against an all-black team from what is now North Carolina Central University, the Eagles, in a secret, interracial basketball game.
At the time, strict segregation laws criminalized racial interaction and fostered a dangerous environment for those who violated them, prompting the participants to take extreme caution in planning and attending the event. Coaches kept school administrators in the dark and barred the doors to the Eagles’ gym.
The two teams played cautiously at first, worried that a foul might morph into a fight. But, by the second half, the jitters subsided, and the teams focused on just playing the game. When the clock ran down, the Eagles, who had lost only one game that season, emerged victorious. The final score was 88-44.
The two teams then mixed their squads and played a second game. One Duke player told his family “we sure had fun and I especially had a good time, for most of the fellows playing with me were Southerners. . . . And when the evening was over, most of them had changed their views quite a lot.”
Carl Kasell and Charles Kuralt Help Launch WUNC-FM
On March 13, 1953, UNC-Chapel Hill students Carl Kasell and Charles Kuralt stepped up to the microphone for WUNC’s inaugural FM broadcast.
After getting its start as a student-run AM station in the 1940s, the station made its transition to the FM band with future broadcasting greats Kasell and Kuralt. The station went on a six-year hiatus in 1970, after being taken off the air by technical difficulties and returned in 1976 as a professionally-run National Public Radio affiliate.
Since its return, WUNC has produced several long-running programs—many of which have been broadcast nationally— including “Back Porch Music,” “The People’s Pharmacy” and “The Story with Dick Gordon.”
Both Kasell and Kuralt went onto distinguished careers in broadcasting. Wilmington-born Kuralt is perhaps best known for his long career with CBS, working on The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite and as the first anchor of CBS News Sunday Morning. Goldsboro native Kasell was the news announcer for NPR’s Morning Edition from its inception in 1979 through 2009, and was the official judge and scorekeeper on the news quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! from its launch in 1998 until 2014.
Edenton’s Hugh Williamson, Signer of the Constitution
On March 14, 1787, Dr. Hugh Williamson was appointed a delegate to the Constitutional Convention.
Williamson was born in 1735 in Pennsylvania. After studying medicine in Philadelphia and Europe, he opened a medical practice in Philadelphia and tinkered with astronomy and natural sciences in his spare time.
In 1773, while enroute to England, Williamson’s vessel stopped in Boston where he witnessed the turmoil caused by the Stamp Act and the Boston Tea Party. In London, Williamson relayed the news to the Privy Council that, if the government did not alter its course, civil war or revolution was imminent.
While in Britain, Williamson also became close friends with Benjamin Franklin and wrote a letter to Britain’s chief justice, entitled “Plea for the Colonies.”
In late 1777, Williamson settled in Edenton. He volunteered his services to Governor Richard Caswell and began vaccinating North Carolina Continental troops for smallpox. He was soon appointed surgeon general of the entire North Carolina militia.
Before becoming Surgeon General, Williamson had pursued a political career and represented the state at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. A strong Federalist, he worked hard for the ratification of the Constitution.
Williamson later wrote A History of North Carolina, the first post-Revolutionary history of the state.
Quaker Meeting House Site of Skirmish Prior to Guilford Courthouse
On March 15, 1781, British and American forces skirmished near the New Garden Meeting House just hours before the larger Battle of Guilford Courthouse.
In the predawn hours, Gen. Charles Cornwallis’s British army advanced north, intent on closing in on Gen. Nathanael Greene’s position near Guilford Courthouse. Greene had placed troops out in advance positions to the south and west to give him fair warning of any potential attack.
When the front line of the British army, led by Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton, encountered Lt. Col. “Light Horse” Harry Lee’s troops just north of the meeting house, British and American dragoons slammed into each other in a narrow lane. Sabers clanged and shots echoed as horses and men crashed to the ground. After the initial clash, the British cavalry were pushed back, across the what’s now the Guilford College campus to the meeting house where they were joined by infantry units. The two sides exchanged fire twice more before American forces retired north towards Greene’s army.
The primary effect of the New Garden skirmishes, totaling roughly two-and-a-half hours, was that Greene had time to position his main army and prepare his men, many of whom were inexperienced militia, for battle.
Sailors Beware on Old Quork’s Day
On March 16, most likely in the 1780s, an odd and offbeat mariner from Ocracoke Island known as Quawk or Quork went to sea in his small fishing skiff despite warnings of impending foul weather. He never returned.
The sailor was said to be a loner, and was, by some accounts, the sole survivor of a shipwreck on the island. He was called Quork because of his voice, which was said to be like that of the “quawk,” the colloquial name for the black-crowned night heron.
The day became known as Old Quork’s Day, a day of bad luck or misfortune for seamen who might fall victim to quick-forming storms that could catch a mariner unwary. On Ocracoke Island and as far south as Carteret County, cautious fisherman and old salts still stay ashore on March 16, for only the foolhardy go out on Old Quork’s Day.
North Carolina storytellers and raconteurs have kept Quork’s tale alive for more than 200 years. In Morehead City during the 1970s, “Old Quork’s Day” was held as a promotional activity on a Saturday in mid-March to open the vacation season.
John Sprunt Hill of Durham, Credited with Rural Credit Unions
On March 17, 1865, John Sprunt Hill, an early leader in the credit union movement, was born on a farm near Faison.
After finishing high school at age 12 and working for several years, Hill entered the University of North Carolina in 1885. Upon graduation he returned to Duplin County to teach before heading off to New York City, first to study law and then to establish a law practice in.
A marriage to the daughter of a Durham industrialist brought Hill back to North Carolina where he established Durham Bank and Trust Company and served as its president until 1932. He later founded Home Savings Bank, forerunner of Central Carolina Bank, and served as its head until late in life.
In 1913, Hill traveled to Europe to study rural credit systems and returned to the United States eager to implement similar enterprises at home. He addressed farmers’ organizations and Congressional committees on the subject. In 1915, soon after passage of enabling legislation by the legislature, the state’s first credit union opened in the Lowes Grove community of southern Durham County.
A lifelong philanthropist, Hill contributed generous sums for the expansion of the UNC campus and established an endowment fund for the North Carolina Collection of the UNC Library.
Authorities Seize North Carolina’s Copy of the Bill of Rights, 2003
On March 18, 2003, a sting operation resulted in the recovery of North Carolina’s copy of the Bill of Rights from a group of antiques dealers.
The return of the document ended an odyssey that began in 1865 when it was taken from the State Capitol in Raleigh by Union soldiers occupying the building. During the 140 years that it was missing, it came up for sale several times, but the state refused to pay for its own property. In 2003, an offer to sell a copy of the Bill of Rights came to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. When their experts recognized it as North Carolina’s copy, they notified the state.
A sting operation was organized by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A meeting was set up to close on the purchase of the document. A check for $4 million was brought to the meeting but the document was not. Once the seller was satisfied with the closing documents, he had the manuscript brought into the room. Once verified, authorities entered and seized the document.
After five years of litigation the Bill of Rights was declared the rightful property of North Carolina. It now resides in a vault at the State Archives.