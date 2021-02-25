Chatham County “Blood Shower”
On February 25, 1884, Mrs. Kit Lasater, “noted for truthfulness,” was walking near her home in the New Hope township of Chatham County when she heard what she thought was a hard rain fall. Glancing up she saw only clear sky but when she glanced down she saw what appeared to be the aftermath of a “shower of pure blood.”
None of the liquid had fallen on her but it had drenched the ground and surrounding trees for some 60 feet (some accounts say yards) in circumference from the spot where she stood. Upon hearing her story, neighbors rushed to see for themselves and, when later interviewed, confirmed the story as related by Mrs. Lasater.
Samples were collected and sent to Dr. F. P. Venable, a professor at UNC, for evaluation. By mid-April he addressed the topic to the Mitchell Scientific Society. In every test performed except one, the conclusion was the same. The samples appeared to be blood.
Venable could offer no explanation beyond the results of the tests, suggesting that “the subject is quite a puzzle and offers a tempting field for the theorist blessed with a vivid imagination.”
Similar cases of blood showers have been reported for centuries in various locations around the world.
Paper Production Milestone in Roanoke Rapids, 1909
On February 26, 1909, the Roanoke Rapids Paper Manufacturing Company produced the first sulphate processed kraft paper in the United States.
The sulphate name refers to the use of sodium sulphate, or sulphur. Kraft paper has long been used in applications ranging from butcher paper to concrete sacks. It is usually coarse and strong and is often light brown in color.
The pulp mill, constructed between 1907 and 1909, was part of the greater Roanoke Rapids Manufacturing Company, incorporated in 1905. At the outset of production, the mill generated between 15 and 18 tons of pulp per day, and that daily amount was soon increased to 25 tons.
Between 1909 and 1912, the finished product of the paper mill was made from ground wood pulp and sulphate pulp. Kraft paper was manufactured entirely from sulphate pulp after 1912.
In 1913, the name of the business was changed to Halifax Paper Company, and improvements were made to the plant in order to boost production to 35 tons per day. The company continued to expand and merge over the years and is now a subsidiary of International Paper.
Polymath and Centenarian Anna Julia Cooper of Raleigh
On February 27, 1964, black feminist activist, scholar and educator Anna Julia Haywood Cooper died at the age of 105.
Born into slavery in 1858 in Raleigh, Cooper graduated from St. Augustine’s Normal School and then earned a B.A. and an M.A. in mathematics from Oberlin College in Ohio. She taught for a few years in Raleigh before moving to Washington, D.C., to teach there.
In 1892, she published A Voice from the South, one of the first comprehensive statements of black feminism. Her analysis of racism, sexism and subjugation of black women would echo into the black feminist movements of the 20th century.
Cooper devoted her life to the advancement of gender and racial equality and higher education of black women, published essays, made speeches and was active in black women’s uplift organizations.
At the age of 66, Cooper became the fourth African American in the nation woman to receive a Ph.D., earning her doctorate from the Sorbonne in Paris. Working well into her nineties, she spent her final thirty years at D.C.’s Frelinghuysen University, a school for working-class black adults.
She died in 1964 and is buried in Raleigh.
Governor Thomas Bickett of Monroe and Louisburg
On February 28, 1869, Thomas Bickett, North Carolina’s World War I governor, was born in Monroe
After studying law at UNC, Bickett settled in Louisburg and was elected to represent Franklin County in the state House in 1906. During his single term in the General Assembly, Bickett made his mark as the sponsor of the “Bickett Bill,” which set aside a half-million dollars to help care for the mentally ill.
Drawing attention at the 1908 state Democratic Party convention in Charlotte, Bickett was nominated for attorney general. During his two terms in that office, Bickett successfully defended the state’s interests in numerous state Supreme Court cases and five before the United States Supreme Court.
Bickett was elected governor in 1916, the first year primary contests were held. Three months after his inauguration, the United States entered World War I. Though motivating the public to help the war effort became a major focus of his term, he also helped overhaul the state’s parole system, expand higher education, reform the tax code and increase spending on public health. A strikingly successful politician, Bickett saw the General Assembly adopt 40 of the 48 proposals made during his term.
Bickett died in December 1921 and is buried in Louisburg.
Lewis Redmond, “King of the Moonshiners”
On March 1, 1876, moonshiner Lewis Redmond murdered U.S. Deputy Marshall Alfred Duckworth near East Fork in Transylvania County.
Duckworth was killed while serving a federal warrant on Redmond for the illegal manufacture and sale of distilled liquor. The crime marked the beginning of Redmond’s career as the legendary “King of the Moonshiners.”
Born in 1854, Redmond grew up during a time when the production of distilled alcohol was an additional source of income for many Southern farmers. In the post-Civil War South, many illegal distillers, or moonshiners, attempted to circumvent the payment of taxes on their products, leading to conflict with the Federal Bureau of Revenue.
Following the death of Duckworth, Redmond fled to Pickens County, South Carolina—to an area known as “Dark Corners”—where his moonshining and brushes with the law continued. His activities were fictionalized in a number of publications that gained him national status as a folk hero.
In 1879, he moved to Swain County where, two years later, he was captured and tried for violating the revenue law and for criminal conspiracy. He pled guilty and was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. Serving only a few years, he was pardoned in 1884.
Redmond died in Walhalla, South Carolina, in 1906.
Memorial to the Wright Brothers Dedicated, 1932
On March 2, 1927, President Calvin Coolidge signed legislation authorizing the Kill Devil Hills National Monument. Five years later, a 60-foot granite monument was dedicated in Dare County.
The monument itself was built on a 90-foot sand dune stabilized through the planting of special grasses. The dune was part of a larger natural embankment that the Wright Brothers used to launch gliders in the years leading up to their famed first powered flights in 1903.
Designed to mimic the look of a marine beacon, the monument’s double entrance doors each have six panels depicting moments from mankind’s attempts at flight. The inscription notes the momentous achievements in the history of flight that the Wright Brothers attained at Kill Devil Hills.
Though the monument’s 1932 dedication was expected to draw tens of thousands of people bad weather kept all but a handful away. Orville Wright was in attendance and the featured guest of honor. In 1953, Congress renamed and designated the monument as the Wright Brothers National Memorial.
It continues to be one of the premiere attractions on the Outer Banks, drawing more than 425,000 visitors each year.
The Wright Brothers National Memorial, located in Kitty Hawk operated by the National Park Service, is open to visitors year-round.
Elizabeth City State University’s Beginnings, 1891
On March 3, 1891, legislation passed creating a Normal and Industrial School in Elizabeth City. The school was founded with the express purpose of “teaching and training teachers of the colored race to teach in the common schools of North Carolina.”
The bill began in the House of Representatives and was championed by Hugh Cale, an African American who represented Pasquotank County. Cale, who was a free person of color before the Civil War, had been involved in African American education immediately following the Civil War and served on the Pasquotank County Board of Education.
The Normal School extended its mission under the guidance of its first principal, Peter Weddick Moore. In 1937, it expanded from a two-year program to a four-year teacher’s college and received a new name to reflect that change–Elizabeth City Teachers College. The first bachelor’s degree was awarded by the school in 1939 in elementary education.
In 1972, the college became part of the consolidated University of North Carolina system and was renamed Elizabeth City State University. To commemorate the school’s centennial in 1991, the General Assembly honored Cale and the university with a bill setting a special mock session.
Lafayette Visits the Town Named in His Honor
On March 4, 1825, the Marquis de Lafayette visited Fayetteville, a town named for him in 1783. staying at home of Duncan McRae, on site of present courthouse.
Lafayette was a close confidant of George Washington and one of the great heroes of the Revolutionary War. He returned to the United States at the age of 68 on a celebratory tour, and although he originally planned to only visit New England and the mid-Atlantic, he extended his trip to the southern states as well, including North Carolina. While in North Carolina, Lafayette was hosted by his namesake town, Fayetteville, for one night. He stayed at home of Duncan McRae, on the site of the present day Cumberland County Courthouse.
Before arriving in Fayetteville, Lafayette stayed at the Indian Queen Inn in Murfreesboro, visited at the Rocky Mount home of Henry Donaldson and attended a banquet at the Eagle Tavern in Halifax. He also traveled to Raleigh where he visited the Governor Hutchins Burton and William Polk, a veteran of the Revolutionary War.
Fayetteville, incorporated in 1783, was one of the first towns in the newly independent United States named for the Marquis de Lafayette.