The USS Monitor Sank
On December 31, 1862, the USS Monitor, sank during a storm off the coast of Cape Hatteras. Four officers and twelve crewmen were lost.
A technological marvel in its day, the vessel was designed and built by John Ericsson, a Swedish inventor. In developing the ship, Ericsson obtained 240 patents for equipment, including 45 related just to its turret. Rather than a standard ship hull, the Monitor was a large raft-like boat with a large revolving turret that supported two eleven-inch smoothbore guns. It weighed 987 tons.
The first engagement between ironclad ships occurred on March 9, 1862, when the USS Monitor and the CSS Virginia (formerly the Merrimack) met at Hampton Roads, Virginia. After a four hour battle, the Virginia retreated, giving the Monitor the tactical victory.
The Monitor was found in 1973, bottom up and in about 240 feet of water. The North Carolina Office of State Archaeology participated in the identification of the wreck. The wreck site, located sixteen miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras, became the first National Marine Sanctuary in 1975. In 2001, the Monitor’s 30-ton steam engine was recovered and the turret was raised from the ocean floor the following year.
Parker Robbins, U.S. Colored Troops Officer, Lawmaker and Inventor
On January 1, 1864, Parker Robbins of Bertie County, a free person of color of mixed African and Native American descent, enlisted in the 2nd United State Colored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Monroe, Va. Federal military authorities in eastern North Carolina began actively recruiting and enlisting African Americans for the United States Colored Troops in 1863, eventually establishing one artillery and three infantry regiments. Those wishing to join a mounted unit had to travel to Virginia to join. Robbins and his younger brother both did just that.
With few exceptions, blacks were not allowed to hold commissioned ranks as officers, and the highest rank available was that of sergeant major. Robbins was promoted from private to sergeant major 10 days after his enlistment. He saw combat in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. After the war, he returned to Bertie County, where he was chosen as a delegate to the 1868 constitutional convention and served two terms as a state representative.
Robbins then moved to Duplin County. He went on to own a steamboat, sawmill and cotton gin, and to secure several patents. He received a pension for his service, and was active in local Union veterans’ affairs until his death in 1917.
At the Corner of Cucumber and Vine
On January 2, 1926, the Mt. Olive Pickle Company was formally incorporated by local business people in Wayne County.
The effort to start the company arose within the community, and the original group of 13 local shareholders invested $19,500 to establish a company to pack and sell pickles.
The shareholders purchased an acre of land for $1,000, constructed a 3,600-square-foot building and hired a factory superintendent and a sales representative. The salesman, Shickrey Baddour, a Lebanese immigrant, had conceived of the idea for the factory when he saw cucumbers rotting in area fields. Within just a few weeks, the number of shareholders grew from 13 to 21.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company started an employee profit sharing program in 1943, becoming one of the first companies in the country to do so. In the early days, records indicate that most of the work at the plant was done by hand. Since then, it has grown into an innovative and modern facility distributing the country’s bestselling brand of pickles.
Today, the factory complex still includes that original acre and is located at the corner of Cucumber and Vine Streets in Mt. Olive.
Origins of BB&T in Wilson
On January 3, 1893, Alpheus Branch, founder of the bank now known as BB&T, died at age 50.
The son of a successful Halifax County planter, Branch was a Confederate veteran and merchant who moved to Wilson in 1865. His first enterprise was a mercantile business. He entered banking in 1872, when he founded Branch and Hadley Bank in Wilson with his friend Thomas Jefferson Hadley. The pair was interested in starting a bank so that local people could have a trustworthy local financial intuition, and as such, the small private firm mostly supported businesses and farmers in the young town.
In 1887, Branch purchased Hadley’s share of the business and changed the name to Branch and Company, Bankers. Two years later, Branch, Hadley and a few other Wilson men secured a charter for a state bank, and initially called it Wilson Banking and Trust Company.
Just before Branch’s death the charter was amended to The Branch Banking Company. Branch’s private bank was incorporated into the rest of the business in 1900, and the name was changed in 1912 to Branch Banking and Trust Company to reflect its distinctive trust department.
The Durants of Durants Neck
On January 4, 1659, George and Ann Marwood Durant, pioneer settlers of the Albemarle region of Carolina, were married.
By 1665 they were living on the peninsula now known as Durant’s Neck in modern Perquimans County. George was instrumental in establishing local government in an area overlooked and under-appreciated by the Lords Proprietors; he even traveled to London to represent the interests of the colonists of the area. After not getting redress for his concerns, he was one of the chief leaders of the uprising known as Culpeper’s Rebellion in 1677.
Two years after he rebelled against the proprietors in London, Durant was one of the most influential politicians in the region due largely to his success in protecting the interests of the Albemarle region and Carolina more broadly. In 1679, Durant was appointed speaker of North Carolina’s first legislative assembly and also served as attorney general under Thomas Harvey. George died in 1693 or 1694, according to his will, which his wife administered.
In her husband’s frequent absence, Ann ran their plantation, often providing accommodations at their house for officials attending meetings of the Assembly and Council. In 1673, she became the first woman to act in the capacity of an attorney in Carolina. On at least 20 other occasions she appeared before colonial courts on behalf of herself, her husband and others.
Governor Daniel Fowle Settles In
On January 5, 1891, Gov. Daniel G. Fowle, two years into his term, moved in to the state’s new Executive Mansion before construction was completely finished.
Nine years earlier, Gov. Thomas Jarvis appealed to the General Assembly for a suitable Governor’s Mansion on Raleigh’s Burke Square, insisting that it was inappropriate for the governor to live in a hotel. While he had no expectation that he would live in it, he hoped that his successor might be provided with a comfortable home, suitable to the office. The legislature was persuaded and authorized the construction of a new governor’s residence.
Work on the building was performed almost entirely with inmate labor and, whenever possible, building materials from within the state were used. The bricks were made from Wake County clay, the sandstone trim came from Anson County and the marble steps came from Cherokee County.
A magnificent example of the Queen Anne Cottage style of Victorian architecture, the mansion is noted for its turrets, porches, multicolored slate roof and elaborate woodwork. The building was once described by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as “the most beautiful governor’s residence interior in America.”
Fowle enjoyed the new governor’s residence for only three months before his death in April 1891. The Executive Mansion has been occupied by 29 governors’ families.
Banjo Master and Innovator Earl Scruggs
On January 6, 1924, Earl Eugene Scruggs was born near Shelby. The renowned bluegrass banjo musician elevated the banjo from a rhythm instrument to a lead instrument through his distinctive three- finger picking style, now named for him.
Scruggs formed the Foggy Mountain Boys with Lester Flatt in 1948. The group soon gained success, playing radio stations across the South and recording for Mercury and Columbia Records. In 1962, The Beverly Hillbillies debuted on television with Flatt and Scruggs performing the theme song. The single version of that song quickly rose to number one on the country charts, and Flatt and Scruggs made a number of appearances on the popular sitcom.
The group became the first country act to have their own syndicated television series; The Flatt and Scruggs Grand Ole Opry Show ran from 1955 until the duo broke up in 1969. Scruggs then formed the Earl Scruggs Revue with his three sons.
In addition to inspiring a generation of banjo players, Scruggs received a number of honors, including two Grammy Awards. He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. Scruggs recorded and performed until his death in 2012.