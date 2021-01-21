Burnt Swamp Association, Set Up in 1881 to Serve American Indians
On January 21, 1881, the elders of three churches met at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church in Robeson County to form what became the Burnt Swamp Association.
The formation of the group solidified what had been a strong, informal relationship. Burnt Swamp Baptist was founded in 1877 by 20 Lumbee Indians. They received encouragement from two local white churches, Raft Swamp and Clyburn Baptist. Prior to Burnt Swamp’s organization, impromptu religious meetings and revivals had been held for two decades, but no organized religion was available to the community.
At their 1885 meeting, members resolved to adopt Burnt Swamp Indian Association of the Croatan Indians as their official name, the first in a series of name changes over the years. After years of struggling to gain acceptance, the Association was admitted to the Baptist State Convention in 1929.
The Association was instrumental in the effort to develop schools for Indians in Robeson and surrounding counties. In 1887, members helped organize Croatan Normal School, the forerunner of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Today the Association includes Indian churches in nine counties in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as in Baltimore. The Association now consists of 69 churches and a mission. The tribal groups represented include the Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Pee Dee, Coharie, Waccamaw-Siouan and Tuscarora.
Justice for Edgecombe County Slave
On January 22, 1834, Will, a man enslaved by James Battle of Edgecombe County, killed a white man. The killing resulted in the State v. Negro Will case, in which the North Carolina Supreme Court protected slaves from a charge of murder when acting in self-defense.
The day started with an argument between Will and a slave foreman named Allen over the possession of a hoe. Tempers flared and Will broke the hoe before going to work at a nearby cotton mill. After learning of Will’s behavior Richard Baxter, Battle’s overseer, set off on horseback with his gun. Allen followed with his whip. Confronted by Baxter, Will attempted to flee but was shot in the back. Wounded and running for his life, Will was overtaken. Armed with a knife with poison on the blade, Will fought off Baxter. A deep knife wound to Baxter’s arm proved fatal.
After looking at the evidence Battle believed that Will acted in self-defense, and he hired two prominent lawyers to insure that Will received justice.
The case was appealed to the state Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously that any slave under such provocation could only be charged with manslaughter. This challenged the 1829 State v. Mann decision which held that a master’s power was absolute.
Light Returns to Cape Hatteras Beacon, 1950
On January 23, 1950, after a 14-year hiatus, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse once again shone its beacon over the Atlantic Ocean to warn mariners of the dangers of Diamond Shoals. The 208-foot tower had been abandoned because of the encroaching sea, and its signal was temporarily replaced by a light atop a steel structure, known as the skeleton tower, built near the lighthouse site.
At the time of its construction in 1870, the iconic black and white-striped lighthouse was 1,500 feet from the ocean. The lighthouse was constantly at risk from the quickly receding shoreline, but several measures were taken to keep it safe.
During the 1930s, a Civilian Conservation Corps crew constructed sand dunes and planted grasses that helped to build up the shoreline in the area. The construction of groins, the placement of sand bags and the installation of artificial seaweed offshore were also tried at the time, but by 1936 waves had reached the structure’s base, forcing the Lighthouse Service to close it.
After being saved in 1950, the lighthouse was threatened once again by the Atlantic during the 1980s, when waters came within 200 feet of its red brick base. Because of its historical and cultural significance, several options for preserving the structure were discussed by scholars, public officials and lighthouse lovers. After much debate, the 2,800-ton lighthouse was moved 2,900 feet from the shore in 1999.
Broken Arrow Incident in Wayne County
On January 24, 1961, a B-52G Stratofortress Bomber carrying two nuclear weapons crashed in rural Wayne County, 10 miles northeast of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. At the height of the Cold War, U.S. policy was to keep armed nuclear aircraft in the air at all times in the event of a conflict
Internal structural damage had begun inside the right wing of the doomed plane during refueling. During preparation for landing at Seymour Johnson, a major structural failure of the right wing occurred and the aircraft exploded at 8,000 feet. Three members of the eight-man crew were killed.
As a result of the breakup of the plane, two nuclear weapons were released. Seven of the eight arming, fusing and firing switches and devices in one bomb automatically activated. Only a crew-controlled switch prevented a nuclear detonation.
Since its parachute deployed, one bomb had only minor damage when it fell about a mile from the crash site. The second bomb fell free, without its parachute deploying, and broke apart on impact.
Historians believe that the Goldsboro incident was one of the closest near-disasters related to the Cold War because safety interlocks on the weapons failed, having gone through all of the steps to detonate, save one.
Secession Leader Weldon Edwards
On January 25, 1788, Weldon Edwards was born in Northampton County. Though not as ambitious or well-known as many contemporaries, the “venerable Democrat” was a major player on the stage of 19th century North Carolina politics. His political career extended from the close of the War of 1812 to the Reconstruction era.
After two terms in the state House, the 28-year-old Edwards succeeded his kinsman Nathaniel Macon in his U.S. House seat. After his retirement from the Congress in 1827, Edwards represented Warren County in the state Senate for ten terms. In 1835, he served in the state Constitutional Convention.
An outspoken advocate of Southern nationalism, Edwards was elected as president of the Secession Convention meeting in Raleigh in May 1861. He presided over that body four times, through May 1862. Edwards “hailed with delight the prospect of separation from the Northern people, whom he despised,” according to historian Samuel A. Ashe.
Edward’s passion was his Warren County plantation, “Poplar Mount.” There he experimented with scientific agriculture, breeding livestock and cultivating tobacco. He died and was buried at “Poplar Mount” at age 85. Today, his house is gone but outbuildings, trees and the grave remain.
Hackney Name Synonymous with Transportation
On January 26, 1823, Willis Napoleon Hackney was born in Nash County.
Although an obituary reported that he began life with no money, Hackney would eventually enter the wagon manufacturing business in Wilson and launch a family dynasty that became synonymous with transportation in North Carolina for nearly a century.
Although his origins are largely unrecorded, sometime around 1854 Hackney became a partner of a Wilson carriage shop with C. L. Parker. He later developed his own business which was taken over in 1903 by his sons George and W. D. and incorporated as Hackney Wagon Company.
The Hackneys manufactured wagons and carriages from the days of wooden plank roads in the 19th century to the development of paved highways in the 20th. They supplied thousands of wagons to the U.S. military during World War I and would go on to manufacture school buses, refrigerated transportation equipment and a variety of parts.
Hackney’s sons and his grandson Thomas were involved in transportation manufacturing enterprises in Wilson and Washington, N.C., that would carry on the Hackney name in various incarnations.
Salisbury’s Cheerwine, A Favorite Across the Piedmont
On January 27, 1931, Cheerwine inventor Lewis D. Peeler died in Salisbury.
Born in 1866, Peeler studied at a local Lutheran college and in Virginia before entering business. He tried his hand at a number of different enterprises, including farming and wholesaling, before beginning a soda business in 1913.
That year, Peeler and other Rowan County businessmen started a bottling franchise with Mint Cola in the basement of his store on Council Street near the train depot in Salisbury. In 1917, he formed the Carolina Beverage Corporation, using a cherry flavor derived from oil of almond to produce a beverage that used less sugar due to rationing concerns.
The sparkling soda, named ‘cheer’ for pleasure and ‘wine’ for its deep red color, inspired the slogan “For health and pleasure.”
The company was renamed Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling Company in 1924 to increase brand recognition throughout North Carolina, and Peeler first registered the Cheerwine trademark in 1926. In 1927, he started another bottling company in Charlotte. That business was later sold to Sun-Drop Bottling in 1976.
Peeler continued to be active in other businesses throughout his life, becoming manager of the Yadkin Hotel in 1926 and serving as director of the First National Bank of Salisbury.
Beaufort Native Michael Smith Died in Shuttle Explosion
On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after its 11:38 a.m. launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The seven crew members, including the pilot, U.S. Navy Captain Michael John Smith of Beaufort, North Carolina, died in the disaster. Investigators later determined that cold weather caused a seal in the craft’s right solid rocket booster to fail, allowing pressurized hot gas from the solid rocket motor to reach the external fuel tank. The spacecraft broke apart and disintegrated in a plume of white smoke over the Atlantic Ocean.
The fatal mission (Flight STS-51L), which was to have deployed two satellites into orbit, received much media attention because it marked the first time a civilian, high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, was allowed to travel in space. After the disaster, NASA suspended shuttle flights for two years.
The Challenger’s remains were recovered from the ocean floor nearly two months after the explosion. Captain Smith was buried in Arlington National Cemetery on May 3, 1986.
There is a monument to Smith on the waterfront in Beaufort and the town’s Michael J. Smith Airport is named in his honor.