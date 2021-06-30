Pauli Murray broke barriers
On July 1, 1985, lawyer, professor, writer and outspoken civil and women’s rights activist Anna Pauline “Pauli” Murray died.
Born in 1910, Murray grew up under the care of her aunt in Durham. In 1938, Murray applied to the University of North Carolina to study sociology. Her application, against state laws which required “separate but equal” institutions, garnered national attention. Her unsuccessful campaign for admission was the first time that she experienced a saying that she would repeat throughout her life: one woman with a typewriter constitutes a movement.
Murray was admitted to Howard Law School in 1941, where she experienced discrimination due to her gender rather than her race. She would later wonder whether her race or gender was the greatest obstacle to her career. Murray was a prolific writer. In 1951, she published State’s Laws on Race and Color. Thurgood Marshall called it “the Bible for civil rights lawyers.” Her second book, a biographical account, Proud Shoes, was published in 1956.
In 1977, Murray became the first African American female Episcopal priest in the United States, and held her first Eucharist at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, where her grandmother had been baptized as a slave.
First ABC Store Opens in Wilson
On July 2, 1935, the state’s first Alcoholic Beverage Commission—ABC, for short—Store opened in Wilson to an excited public.
The store offered legal alcohol in the state for the first time in 26 years. On its first day of operation, shoppers purchased 825 bottles of liquor at a total cost of $1,003. There were no reports of rowdiness or drinking on the premises as had been predicted by prohibitionists.
Prohibition had been in effect in North Carolina since 1909, after voters approved a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in a referendum. North Carolina was the first state in the nation to approve such a measure and did so by the wide margin of 62 to 38 percent.
The rest of the nation joined North Carolina in 1920 with the passage of the Eighteenth Amendment, which made it illegal to manufacture, sell or transport intoxicating liquors anywhere in the country. The amendment was repealed in 1933, and North Carolina was one of only two states that refused to ratify that repeal.
In 1935, the General Assembly passed laws that granted local options for the sale of alcohol and set up the system of Alcoholic Beverage Control Boards to administer retail shops.
I.E. Avery’s Words for His Father, the “Letter from the Dead”
On July 3, 1863, 34-year-old Lt. Colonel Isaac E. Avery of the 6th North Carolina State Troops died from mortal wounds he received the previous day. Shot in the neck and partially paralyzed during the Battle of Gettysburg, the Burke County native was unable to speak on his deathbed.
Avery fell alone while leading his men in an attack on Cemetery Hill. He had taken command of Hoke’s brigade after Hoke himself was wounded at Chancellorsville. Avery was the only man mounted and, once found, was carried from the field. Clutched in his hand was a small bloodstained piece of paper, which has become one of the treasures of the State Archives.
Though right handed, Avery was forced to write with his left because of paralysis. His letter said, “Major, tell my father that I died with my face to the enemy. IE Avery.” Major Samuel McDowell Tate, a friend from Burke County to whom the message was addressed, remained with Avery until he died.
The short letter contains words long on duty and sentiment and has been featured in many books and documentaries about the Civil War. It is often referred to as the “Letter from the Dead.”
The Lost Colony Opens
On July 4, 1937, The Lost Colony debuted on Roanoke Island. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paul Green, the symphonic play was the first outdoor drama. Although it was meant to last only one season, The Lost Colony is the longest-running theatrical production of its kind in the nation.
Roanoke Island residents commissioned Green to write and produce a play to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the birth of Virginia Dare in 1937. While Green was busy writing the play, residents constructed the Waterside Theater using Works Progress Administration funds and with labor supplied by the Civilian Conservation Corps. WPA funds were also used to hire out-of-work professional actors from New York to play the leads.
The Lost Colony opened to a packed house and, despite the economic hardships of the time, the play drew good crowds through the remainder of the summer. When President Franklin D. Roosevelt attended on August 18, the anniversary of Virginia Dare’s birth, the national attention that resulted insured that the production would return for a second season.
In 2013 The Lost Colony was awarded a Tony Honor for Excellence in Theater.
From Old Capitol Prison to U.S. Capitol: Zebulon B. Vance
On July 5, 1865, ex-Confederate Governor Zebulon Baird Vance was paroled on his honor after imprisonment at the Old Capitol Prison in Washington, D.C.
As the end of the Civil War unfolded in North Carolina, Vance played an important role. Fleeing west in advance of General William T. Sherman’s army, Vance stopped in Greensboro and met with Confederate General Joseph Johnston. When Johnston traveled to Charlotte to meet with Confederate president Jefferson Davis, Vance followed.
However, Vance returned to Greensboro after agreeing to have no further obligations to the Confederacy.
After relinquishing his ties to the Confederacy, Vance contacted Union General John Schofield and offered to surrender himself. Schofield declined to arrest him, saying he had no orders to do so. Vance informed Schofield that he would return to his home in Statesville.
Vance’s stay in Statesville was short-lived. He on May 4 only to be arrested on the orders of General Ulysses S. Grant on May 13. By May 20, he was in Washington.
While he was imprisoned, his wife’s health, usually fragile, took a bad turn. Provisional Governor W.W. Holden sent a telegram on July 4 noting her ill health and asking for Vance’s release.
After the war, Vance practiced law in Charlotte. By terms of the Fourteenth Amendment he was prevented from taking the U.S. Senate seat to which he was elected in 1870, but he worked behind the scenes to develop the Conservative party until he was eligible for office in 1872.
Elected governor again in 1876, Vance vacated that office with two years left in his term in 1879 to join the U.S. Senate. He would serve there until his death in 1894.
Bo Time Began in 1977
On July 6, 1977, the first Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits restaurant opened in Charlotte.
The quick service restaurant was founded by Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas. It was a walk-in location with no seating, and was located in what was then a less desirable part of Charlotte. The location was Fulk’s way of proving the quality of his food, and indeed, it came to be very successful. Bojangles offered a brand of seasoning that stood out from the rest.
First franchised in 1978, the regional chain of fast food restaurants quickly grew. The chain’s success is mostly attributed to Fulk, a Davidson County native, who showed innovation and perseverance and always tried to adhere to the highest standards of quality.
The restaurant has been enormously popular, achieving near legendary status across the Southeast. In 2008, the Wall Street Journal named Bojangles one of only eight restaurant franchises in its elite “25 Franchise High performers,” and today Bojangles boasts more than 500 stores in 10 states, Washington, D.C. and two foreign nations.
Sir Archie and the North Carolina Roots of Thoroughbred Racing
On July 7, 1833, Sir Archie, arguably the greatest thoroughbred in North Carolina history, died at the age of 28.
Sir Archie was the foundation sire of champions Timoleon, Man O’War, Seabiscuit and Secretariat. In the era before Kentucky became the nation’s center of horse racing and equine culture, North Carolina established a considerable reputation. For several generations Virginia and North Carolina horses dominated tracks throughout the country.
Foaled in Cumberland County, Virginia, Sir Archie came to the attention of the nation’s first great trainer, Warrenton’s William Ransom Johnson at an early age. Johnson bought the horse for $1,500 and described him as “the best horse I have ever seen.” After Sir Archie won races in Richmond and Petersburg, Johnson was hard pressed to find competition.
In 1809, former governor and UNC founder William R. Davie purchased the horse for $5,000 and soon thereafter put him out to stud. Sir Archie’s offspring became the next generation of champion thoroughbreds. From 1817 to 1833 he was quartered at the “Mowfield” plantation in Northampton County, and he is buried on the grounds there.
Film Screening Prelude to Klan/Nazi Shooting, 1979
On July 8, 1979, members of the communist Greensboro Workers Viewpoint Organization (WVO) protested a screening of the white supremacist film Birth of a Nation held by the Ku Klux Klan at the town hall of small Rowan County town of China Grove.
The Greensboro communist group opposed the Klan because it divided working people by their race, thereby, in their view, distracting them from the struggle for workers’ rights. When the WVO learned of the screening, they immediately began to organize a protest march.
The march culminated in a standoff between armed members of the KKK who stood in front of the town hall, and WVO members and others who marched past chanting anti-Klan slogans while waving bats and sticks. WVO members burned a Confederate flag in front of the building, while local police defused the situation by forcing Klan members to return inside.
The march is significant because it kicked off hostilities between the WVO, which later became the Communist Workers Party, and the Klan. The conflict would come to a head in the “Death to the Klan” march and shooting in Greensboro in November of that year.