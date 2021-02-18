“Witlings Defame Her:” William Gaston and “The Old North State”
On February 18, 1927, the General Assembly adopted “The Old North State” as North Carolina’s official state song.
State Supreme Court Justice William Joseph Gaston of New Bern penned the song’s patriotic lyrics in the 1830s, when North Carolina was lagging economically behind its neighbors and masses of people were moving away. A dedicated A dedicated public servant and advocate for internal improvements, Gaston sought to defend North Carolina against accusations of being backward.
When court was in session in Raleigh, Gaston stayed at the home of Mrs. James F. Taylor. One day after a couple of women in the household returned from a concert by a group of visiting Swiss bellringers, they began to sing and play one of the concert tunes on the piano. Gaston became inspired. At his office on Hargett Street, he wrote several verses of the now-familiar song, adapting it to the melody he had just heard. A chorus of 50 young women first performed the song at the Whig state convention in Raleigh in October 1840.
R. Culver set Gaston’s poem to music in 1844, but the arrangement composed in 1926 by Mrs. E. E. Randolph in Raleigh is the version familiar to North Carolinians today.
Photographer and Conservationist Hugh Morton
On February 19, 1921, developer, conservationist and photographer Hugh Morton was born in Wilmington.
Morton was instrumental in supporting many of the attractions enjoyed by residents of and visitors to the Tar Heel State. He served as the first president of Wilmington’s Azalea Festival, and was influential in raising funds to bring the battleship USS North Carolina to that port city. He advocated saving the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse by use of artificial seaweed.
Morton is perhaps best-known as the developer of Grandfather Mountain, which he inherited in 1952. He was responsible for the construction of the “Mile-High Swinging Bridge” and under his leadership, the site grew to become one of the most popular in the state.
He gained notoriety for his fight to keep the Blue Ridge Parkway from crossing Grandfather Mountain and spoiling its aesthetic appeal. The result was the Linn Cove Viaduct, an engineering marvel coursing around the mountain.
Morton was part of the post-World War II era of tourism development in North Carolina and was friends and colleagues with notables from across the state. He took close to a quarter-million photographs which are now part of the North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Burning of Winton by Union Troops, 1862
On February 20, 1862, Union troops burned Winton, a small village in Hertford County overlooking the Chowan River.
The previous day, six gunboats transporting soldiers from New York and Rhode Island steamed up river to Winton, intent on destroying a railroad bridge. Confederate soldiers from North Carolina and Virginia opened fire on the vessels. Despite riddling the wheelhouse of the lead gunboat, the USS Delaware, the volley did little damage, and the shelling commenced. That night the Union fleet anchored seven miles south of Winton, and Federal officers decided that the town of 300 inhabitants should be burned.
The fleet returned to find the town almost completely abandoned. Soldiers, fresh from victory in the Battle of Roanoke Island, landed and took possession of Winton. The invaders burned military goods, along with the courthouse and several private homes; soldiers often ransacked homes before torching them.
Word of the destruction spread fast in newspapers, North and South. Southern editors fueled public outrage. A Norfolk paper proclaimed the action a “vile incendiary.” The action at Winton proved to be a precedent for the practice of “total war” embraced by Sherman later in the conflict.
“High Priestess of Soul” Nina Simone Born
On February 21, 1933, Nina Simone, often called the “high priestess of soul,” was born in the small town of Tryon in Polk County.
Determined to become one of the first highly-successful African-American concert pianists, Simone spent a summer at the famed Julliard School after graduating high school in Asheville in 1950. Denied admission to music school in Philadelphia, Simone took menial jobs there.
While on a trip to Atlantic City, N.J. in the summer of 1954, Simone began to experiment with popular music. Word of her talent spread, and she became in high demand at nightclubs all along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
After releasing her first album, Little Girl Blue, in 1958, her work began to reflect her increasing involvement in the civil rights movement and her close associations with leading African-American intellectuals like Lorraine Hansberry and Langston Hughes.
After releasing 13 albums during the 1960s, Simone hit a rough patch in the 1970s, struggling with a divorce and mental illness. She toured extensively in Europe during the 1980s and her career began to wind down in the early 1990s. She died in France in 2003.
George Burrington, Controversial Colonial Governor
On February 22, 1759, Governor George Burrington, first royal governor of North Carolina, was murdered in London.
An interesting and controversial figure in the colony during the proprietary and royal periods, Burrington appears in records as contentious, inflammatory and sometimes violent.
At various times he was accused of attempting to blow up colonial chief justice Christopher Gale’s house, throwing colonial official Edmund Porter’s written defense of his judgeship into the fire, horse theft and stealing the council’s secretary’s commissioning seals.
Burrington was a man of contrasts, though. Interested in the expansion and promotion of the colony, he traveled and planned for internal improvements, founded what is now Wilmington and effectively opened the lower Cape Fear area for settlement. In the 1730s, Burrington was removed from his royal governorship, just as he had been removed from his proprietary governorship a decade earlier.
He returned to England and remained there until his death, which was the result of an attack in a robbery attempt.
Good Deed in Durham Launches Literary Career
On February 23, 1955, Reynolds Price met Eudora Welty on a cold, dark, railroad platform in downtown Durham. The Mississippi-bred novelist and short-story writer was coming to Duke University to give a lecture and lead a writing seminar. Price, a Duke senior English major from Warren County, was eager to meet Welty. “The world she described seemed so close to my own,” Price later wrote.
Having learned Welty’s train would arrive well after midnight and knowing taxis would be unavailable that late, Price decided to chauffeur the future Pulitzer Prize-winner to her hotel in his mother’s DeSoto convertible. At the next day’s seminar, Welty read Price’s short story, “Michael Egerton.” Afterward, she offered to send it to her agent. “Despite a 24-year-gap in our ages, a friendship was cemented on the spot,” Price wrote. That friendship lasted until Welty’s death in 2001.
By that time Price had become an award-winning writer and long-time English professor at Duke. Treatment for a cancerous spinal tumor in 1984 left him paralyzed from the waist down. Still, he continued to write and teach. His 37 volumes include poetry, short stories, novels, essays, plays and memoirs. Price died in 2011 at age 77.
Andrew Johnson Impeached, 1868
On February 24, 1868, Andrew Johnson became the first president to be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. Johnson, the 17th president, was born in Raleigh in 1808.
After apprenticing with a tailor in Raleigh, Johnson moved to Tennessee in 1826, and prospered as a tailor and, later, as a politician. Styling himself an advocate for the common man, Johnson was elected to the Tennessee legislature and served there for several years. He represented the First District of Tennessee in Congress for five consecutive terms and then served two terms as governor of Tennessee. He went on to be elected U.S. senator.
Abraham Lincoln appointed Johnson military governor of Tennessee in 1862, and then named the Southerner his running mate in his successful 1864 re-election. Lincoln’s assassination elevated Johnson to the Presidency.
Johnson’s greatest challenge as president was leading the nation through Reconstruction. After the Civil War’s conclusion, he issued general amnesty to Southerners with a few exceptions. Radical Republicans, unhappy with Johnson’s national progress, sought to undermine his power and eventually had Johnson impeached. The primary charge was related to his removing Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton from office.
The trial concluded in May 1868 with Johnson’s acquittal.
Hiram Revels and the Genesis of Black Political Representation
On February 25, 1870, Hiram Revels was seated in the United States Senate.
A story, perhaps apocryphal, has it that when Jefferson Davis left the U.S. Congress, fellow Senator Simon Cameron told him, “I believe, in the name of God that a Negro some day will come and occupy your seat.”
Cameron’s prediction came true, and in 1870, North Carolina native Hiram Rhodes Revels became the first black member of Congress, taking Davis’ seat representing Mississippi.
Revels was born a free black in 1822 in Fayetteville. By 1838, he had moved to Lincolnton. For a few years he worked as a barber’s apprentice for his brother, and after his brother’s death, he managed the shop for a time before moving out of North Carolina to pursue other opportunities.
After leaving the Senate in 1871, Revels served as acting secretary of state in Mississippi in 1873 and, from 1876 to 1882, as president of Alcorn Agricultural College.
An ordained African Methodist Episcopal minister, Revels preached and lectured widely. While attending a church conference in Aberdeen, Mississippi, in January 1901 he died suddenly.