The Bizarre “Bitter Blood” Murders
On June 3, 1985, a Chevrolet Blazer driven by Fritz Klenner exploded during a police chase in Summerfield, north of Greensboro. Klenner, a native of Reidsville, was a suspect in the murders of three people in Winston-Salem and two in Kentucky. Also in the Blazer were Susie Newsom Lynch and her sons John and Jim.
Klenner, who had deceived and manipulated family and friends for years, had become romantically involved with his first cousin, Susie Newsom Lynch, after she divorced. The murders appear to be rooted in the couple’s belief that Lynch’s ex-husband and other family were conspiring to take the boys from her.
Klenner, who for many years pretended to be a medical student at Duke to please his father, added service in the CIA to his imagined resume.
Klenner is suspected of having killed his cousin’s former mother-in-law and her daughter in Kentucky in 1984 in an attempt to make the ex-husband appear to have mafia ties. In mid May 1985, he killed Lynch’s parents and grandmother in their Winston-Salem home with assistance from a misguided friend who believed he was “auditioning” for the CIA.
With law enforcement closing in on the couple a few weeks later, Klenner loaded his Blazer with weapons and rigged it to explode. Susie’s remains were found in a nearby culvert, blown apart by the bomb that must have been under her seat. One of the Kentucky detectives located Klenner, barely alive, in a ditch. Hoping for a confession the detective leaned an ear toward Klenner, who gurgled blood and died.
Evidence later revealed that the young boys had been poisoned with cyanide and shot in the head by their mother prior to the explosion.
The story of the Klenner and his crimes is chronicled in Bitter Blood: A True Story of Southern Family Pride, Madness, and Multiple Murder, a bestselling book by Jerry Bledsoe, who was writing for the Greensboro News and Record at the time.
Constitutional Convention Gaveled In 1835
On June 4, 1835, a convention called to modify the North Carolina Constitution of 1776 opened at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Raleigh.
The main impetus to change the state constitution was a growing divide between the eastern and western parts of the state. While by 1830 more North Carolinians lived in the western part of the state, eastern interests continued to dominate the General Assembly.
A special election was held in April 1835 to select 130 delegates to attend the convention in Raleigh.
After about five weeks of debate and votes, a slate of constitutional amendments was adopted. The main changes made by the convention had to do with elections and who could hold certain offices.
Under the new constitution, free African American men, who had previously been able to vote, were disenfranchised. Elections for the General Assembly shifted from being held annually to be held every other year, and the way each chamber’s membership was apportioned changed.
Balloting for governor shifted from the legislature to popular vote, the governor’s term was extended from one to two years, and all Christians, not just Protestants, became eligible to hold public office.
After the 1835 convention, North Carolina’s state constitution wouldn’t be completely overhauled again until Reconstruction.
Edenton Patriot, Edward Vail
On June 5, 1777, Edward Vail, colonial statesman and Brigadier General of the Edenton District militia, died at age 60.
Vail’s public life began in 1754, when he helped raise troops in the French and Indian War and fought in the conflict in Virginia. Though Vail and his troops supported Governor William Tryon in the campaign against the Regulators in 1771, he subsequently became a supporter of the Revolution like many others who supported Tryon in the earlier conflict.
Vail represented Chowan County in the colonial assembly frequently between 1754 and 1774.
A well-respected member of his community and the colony overall, Vail was appointed to serve as a member of North Carolina’s Committee of Correspondence, along with other prominent revolutionaries including Cornelius Harnett, John Harvey, and William Hooper, in 1768, 1773 and 1774.
Work on the committee brought Vail in contact with leaders from other colonies who sought to increase communication among the diverse and far-flung population in an effort to unify the colonies.
Vail remained active in the militia throughout his life and in 1776 was appointed brigadier general of the Edenton District militia.
Long-time Unionist Lawmaker Bedford Brown
On June 6, 1795, long-time lawmaker Bedford Brown was born in Caswell County.
Remembered as a politician who dedicated himself to the preservation of the United States before, during and after the Civil War he feared the most, Brown was elected to the North Carolina House of Commons when he was only 20-years-old. After serving four terms in the House, Brown was elected to the state Senate in 1828, and was chosen as speaker soon after.
He was elected to the United States Senate the following year.
Brown’s 10-year tenure in Congress ended in 1840, when his Unionist views found him out of favor with the Calhoun Democrats of the South. Brown lived in Missouri and Virginia until returning to his Caswell County home in 1855.
Catching a second wind, Brown returned to politics with election to the state Senate in 1858, where he served until 1864. In the fall of 1868, Brown was once again elected to state Senate, but partisan politics prevented his attendance.
Known as an ardent Unionist, Brown considered secession “the greatest political calamity that can befall the people of any nation.” Brown died at his home in December 1870, two years after his political career came to an end.
First Burial in God’s Acre
On June 7, 1771, the first burial in God’s Acre, the cemetery of the Salem Moravian Congregation, took place when the body of John Birkhead was laid to rest. God’s Acre is the common name for Moravian cemeteries, most of which are divided into large squares separated by pathways.
The identical stones in the churchyard are all white marble and recumbent. Their uniformity, except for the names, is symbolic of the Moravian belief in the equality of all in the eyes of God. Men and women are buried on opposite sides of the main path in accordance with the 18th century choir system, as the Brethren and Sisters sat at worship.
Salem Congregation’s God’s Acre, in Winston-Salem, is the largest in North Carolina. It contains more than 6,000 graves. It is used by the 13 Moravian churches that form the Congregation. Birkhead’s grave is in the second square on the right through the central arch of the cemetery. Amid the hustle and bustle of a busy city, God’s Acre provides a calming place in which to admire the quiet beauty and serenity of the humble surroundings.
Clayton’s William E. Dodd, Minister to Hitler’s Germany
On June 8, 1933, William Edward Dodd, a Johnston County native, was appointed ambassador to Germany amid rising tensions in Europe.
Born in 1869 near Clay