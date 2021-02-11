Senator Lee Overman and the Red Scare of 1919
On February 11, 1919, a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee opened hearings on the influence of Bolshevism in America. Chaired by North Carolina senator Lee Overman, originally from Salisbury, the hearings are regarded as a forerunner of the House Un-American Activities Committee of the 1950s.
Overman’s committee was formed in 1918, as World War I drew to a close, to investigate the influence of German propaganda. Many Americans were uneasy about the repercussions of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia in 1917, so in February 1919, a resolution to expand the focus of Overman’s committee was passed unanimously by the Senate.
Hearings began shortly thereafter and lasted until March 19. Much of the committee’s questioning involved the upheavals caused by the revolution and subsequent civil war, and the potential threat of the revolution to American capitalism.
Anti-Semitic paranoia surfaced regarding the purported prevalence of Jews in the Bolshevik ranks. Accusations also circulated of pro-Bolshevism among American university professors and of promiscuity among Bolshevik women.
The committee’s final report was released in June 1919.While it provided little concrete evidence of Bolshevik activities in America, it coincided with and inflamed the emerging “Red Scare” panic that swept the nation.
Hinton James: First Student at Chapel Hill
On February 12, 1795, Hinton James became the first student to enter the University of North Carolina. James, who had walked to Chapel Hill from his home in New Hanover County, was the only student for the first two weeks of the school year. Academically gifted, James helped organize the first literary club and debating society on campus. He was awarded a bachelor’s degree as one of the seven students in the university’s first graduating class in July 1798.
After graduation, James became an assistant to Hamilton Fulton, a Scottish engineer hired by the state to make navigation improvements on the eastern rivers. He was put in charge of operations along the Cape Fear River, but left in 1807 upon his election to the state legislature. He served three terms in Raleigh, before serving as mayor and treasurer of Wilmington and as a magistrate of New Hanover County.
James died in 1847 and was buried at Hopewell Presbyterian Church near Burgaw. A dormitory at the University of North Carolina is named in his honor.
Students Storm Duke’s Administration Building, 1969
On February 13, 1969, African American student activists at Duke University occupied the school’s main administrative building. The takeover of the Allen Building was sparked by the slowness of racial reform at the university.
Black undergraduates were not admitted to Duke until 1963. In the mid-60s, the Afro-American Association formed on campus, influenced by the Black Power movement. By early 1969, the Association and its supporters had become impatient with the progress of promised reform.
Early on the morning of February 13, a group of black students took over a portion of the Allen Building and issued 11 demands for change.
White students sympathetic to the protesters soon gathered outside. The administration negotiated with the occupiers and agreed to most of the demands, but gave the protesters only an hour to accept their offer and leave or face arrest.
The students in turn threatened to burn the university’s records, but eventually complied. The takeover ended as police tear gassed the white students outside.
None of the occupiers were expelled from school, though many were put on probation. Continuing frustration with the process of change at Duke led to the creation of the short-lived Malcolm X University in Durham later in the year.
Many items from the Allen Building Takeover Collection at Duke University have been digitized and are available online.
Home for Confederate Veterans Opens in Raleigh
On February 14, 1891, the North Carolina Confederate Soldiers’ Home was established by an act of the General Assembly. Attempts to establish the North Carolina Confederate Home Association began in 1884 when veterans, led by Senator Zebulon B. Vance, met in Charlotte. The effort did not gain momentum until 1889 when the Confederate Veterans Association of North Carolina was incorporated by the General Assembly.
A temporary building was leased briefly on Polk and Bloodworth Streets with funds raised by the Veterans Association, the Wake County Ladies Memorial Association and the Daughters of the Confederacy.
In May 1891 the permanent home at the intersection of Tarboro Road and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh admitted the first occupants. The home sat on the site of the old Pettigrew Hospital and today is home to the headquarters of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
To be eligible, veterans had to have served honorably in North Carolina commands of either the Confederate army or navy. Nearly 1,500 men resided at the home, about a third of whom suffered from war-related wounds or disabilities.
Most residents were well into their eighties at the time they were admitted. On August 6, 1938, the last resident left the home to move in with family, and the facilities and the buildings, all named for Confederate generals, fell into disrepair.
Fort Macon Garrisoned for Spanish-American War
On February 15, 1898, Charles L. Abernathy, editor of the Beaufort Herald-Dispatch, wrote to U. S. Senator Marion Butler to point out that North Carolina’s Fort Macon was “in a dilapidated condition with a lone sentry in charge of it.”
“In the event of a naval engagement, [it] would be of easy access,” Abernathy wrote, continuing, “as you are aware our bar has from 18 to 20 feet of water and this port,” referencing Beaufort. He pointed out that other ports along the coast had received defense appropriations “while this one has for some reason been passed by unnoticed.”
Ironically, that same night the battleship U.S.S. Maine exploded in Havana harbor under suspicious circumstances and became an important factor in the United States’ decision to declare war on Spain in April. “Remember the Maine” became a U.S. rallying cry during the war.
In Beaufort, residents were uneasy that Fort Macon, which guarded the entrance to Beaufort Harbor, had not been prepared for possible war. However, Fort Macon’s six remaining Civil War-era cannons were soon remounted. The fort was garrisoned for the Spanish-American War by part of a company of U.S. Artillery and the all-black 3rd N.C. Volunteers under Col. James H. Young.
Lowrie Gang of Robeson County, Driven by Revenge
On February 16, 1872, the infamous Lowrie Gang committed its last robbery. The daring raid netted $28,000. Days later, Henry Berry Lowrie, the leader of the band, disappeared and launched himself into North Carolina legend.
During the Civil War, Lowrie and his brothers—all Lumbee Indians—hid out in the swamps of Robeson County to escape the forced labor inflicted upon free persons of color. They began to steal from the homes of white people in the area, taking clothing, supplies and arms.
In 1865, Allen and William Lowrie, father and brother of Henry, were executed after capture. Seven years of violence, including several murders, followed. Among the poor of Robeson County, the gang, which consisted of the Lowrie brothers, cousins, two freedmen and one poor white man, were regarded as Robin Hood-like heroes. They often shared goods taken in robberies with area families.
The gang’s elusive and violent nature caused great fear among the whites of the area. In November 1868, Governor W. W. Holden officially declared Henry Berry Lowrie an outlaw, offering a $10,000 bounty for his capture.
A white militia hunted for him but he was never found.
Basketball Superstar Michael Jordan Born
On February 17, 1963, American basketball superstar Michael Jeffrey Jordan was born in Brooklyn, New York. Before his first birthday, Jordan’s parents moved to Wilmington, where he played three sports at Laney High School and was named to the McDonald’s All-American team.
As a UNC-Chapel Hill freshman, Jordan scored the winning basket in the 1982 NCAA title game. In 1984, he was named College Player of the Year and won the first of two Olympic gold medals (the other was in 1992) with the U.S. men’s basketball team. After his junior year at Carolina, Jordan entered the NBA draft and was picked by the Chicago Bulls.
His high-scoring, high-flying antics quickly made “Air Jordan” an international sports celebrity and marketing marvel. After leading the Bulls to three consecutive NBA championships, Jordan unexpectedly retired in 1993 to pursue a career in baseball. He rejoined the Bulls in 1995 and led them to three more NBA titles before retiring again in 1999. After a two-year hiatus, Jordan returned to basketball, playing with the Washington Wizards. He retired for the final time in 2003.
State Endorses Female Higher Education, 1891
On February 18, 1891, the State Normal and Industrial School—now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro—was chartered.
First established as a school for female teachers, it became the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina in 1932, joining the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State College as part of the Consolidated University System. Becoming coeducational in 1963, the college was renamed the University of North Carolina at Greensboro
The State Normal School was built on 10 acres in western Greensboro in Guilford County. It opened in October 1892 with 223 students and 15 faculty members. Originally, the school offered degrees in three departments: education, domestic sciences and business.
Joining the Consolidated University System in 1932, UNC-G functioned as the leading college for women in North Carolina throughout the early and mid-20th century. It continued to widen its course offerings, and today hosts more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs in fields as diverse as education, the liberal arts and business.
The integration of men and minority students at UNC-G expanded and diversified the university in the 1960s and 1970s.
In 1995, Patricia A. Sullivan became the first female chancellor of the University.