The Mexican War Erupts, 1846
On May 13, 1846, United States president and North Carolina native James K. Polk signed a declaration of war on Mexico.
At the time of the 1844 election, many Americans advocated an expansionist vision of the nation’s future, popularly known as “Manifest Destiny.” Complicating the issue was a growing dispute over the possible expansion of slavery into any territories acquired by the United States.
Controversy centered on the possible annexation of the Republic of Texas, which had revolted against Mexico in 1836. As Texas was a slaveholding republic, its potential incorporation was a political flashpoint. Polk ran on an platform advocating for the annexation of the Lone Star State.
Upon taking office in March 1845, Polk signed an annexation treaty with Texas. Tensions between the U.S. and Mexico simmered over the Texas boundary which came to head in April 1846 when fighting erupted between Mexican and U.S. forces in the disputed zone.
The resulting Mexican-American war led to the U.S. conquest of all Mexican territory north of the Rio Grande.
The conflict also began a series of increasingly heated controversies over whether that territory would become slave or free, culminating in the Civil War.
Mount Airy, “Granite City”
On May 14, 1889, the North Carolina Granite Company was founded in Surry County by Thomas Woodroffe. It has been in continuous operation since. Now known as the North Carolina Granite Corporation, it is the world’s largest open-faced granite quarry.
The site has produced granite for many high rise buildings and even for the Singapore subway system. Its granite has been used to create several notable structures including the Fort Knox Bullion Depository in Kentucky, the Wright Brothers Monument at Kitty Hawk, the Centennial Olympic Plaza in Atlanta and the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The granite is also popular for curbing, especially in northern states that use salt in winter, since salt breaks down concrete curbs in short order. Other uses for the product include tombstones and mausoleums. Waste granite, the small bits that are left over from extraction and from fabrication, is crushed for road construction and landscape use.
Located on the Ararat River near Mt. Airy, the active quarry covers more than 200 acres and is estimated to have enough granite to continue extracting it at the current rate for 500 more years. The quarry is the source of Mt. Airy’s” Granite City” nickname.
Raleigh Broadcaster Tangled with Former First Lady
On May 15, 1950, W. E. Debnam published Weep No More, My Lady, his response to former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s newspaper column earlier that year.
In her nationally-distributed “This Day” column, Mrs. Roosevelt, the liberal stalwart and defender of her husband’s legacy, wrote of her recent visit to North Carolina that she was “not so sure that there are not signs of poverty and unhappiness that will gradually have to disappear if that part of the nation is going to prosper.”
Debnam, a Raleigh native, had spent a lifetime in journalism, including several years at the Standard-Laconic, his family’s weekly in Snow Hill. During World War II, he covered the war in the Pacific for Raleigh radio station WPTF, tagging each broadcast with “This is Debnam.”
After the war he stepped into his news commentary role. First on the radio and then in a widely-circulated 60-page softcover book, he took Mrs. Roosevelt to task. He attributed the South’s weak economy to Sherman’s destructive campaign during the Civil War and to the “tragic era” of Reconstruction. Race relations, Debnam contended, were better in the South than in northern cities.
Debnam’s book reached a ready audience, selling a half-million copies at 50 cents each.
Gov. Tryon Takes on the Regulators at Alamance
On May 16, 1771, the Battle of Alamance was fought. The two opposing forces were colonial militia, under the command of Governor William Tryon, and a band of frontier citizens known as Regulators, who raised arms against corrupt practices in local government. Tryon’s force of 1,100 men marched into Regulator country to subdue the uprisings.
About 2,000 Regulators, armed with old muskets and makeshift weapons, organized near Tryon’s camp. Messages were exchanged, with the governor demanding immediate and complete surrender of the Regulators and the Regulators petitioning the Governor for reforms.
Nothing came of the negotiations and, on the morning of May 16, Tryon ordered his forces to march. Tryon sent messages offering surrender terms while his militia marched slowly forward, but the Regulators rejected them all.
The governor’s artillery began the engagement, followed by concentrated musket fire from the militia. The Regulators prevailed for a while before retreating into the woods. Eventually Tryon ordered a charge, which drove the Regulators from their positions.
Nine Regulators were killed, more than 200 were wounded and between 20 and 30 were taken prisoner. Nine of Tryon’s men were killed and another 61 were wounded. Though the Battle of Alamance quieted the Regulators, the effects of their calls for reform eventually reverberated.
Olympic Medalist Leonard No Match for Camacho
On May 17, 1956, Olympic gold medalist and professional boxer Charles Ray “Sugar Ray” Leonard was born in Wilmington.
Leonard spent the majority of his formative years in the suburbs of Washington D.C. where, as a teenager, he discovered his love of boxing. At the age of 20, he dominated opponents in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and took home the gold medal in the sport. Though he had originally planned to retire following the Olympics and go to college, his father’s mounting medical bills and the birth of his son persuaded Leonard to pursue boxing professionally.
In February 1977, Leonard fought the first of forty professional bouts, defeating Luis “The Bull” Vega and claiming a $40,000 prize. He went on to claim world titles in five different weight classes.
Despite his retirement in 1991, Leonard returned to the sport at age 40 to fight Hector “Macho” Camacho. The match was an embarrassing loss for Leonard and proved to be his last. Nevertheless, he finished his career with a record of 36 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw. Twenty-five of his wins were knock-outs.
Episcopal Bishop of Alaska Installed in Raleigh, 1948
On May 18, 1948, William J. Gordon Jr. was consecrated Episcopal bishop of Alaska. At the time, he was youngest priest in the United States ever elevated to such a post. The ceremony at the Church of the Good Shepherd was only the third consecration to take place in Raleigh.
Since 1943, the native of Rockingham County had served as a missionary in Point Hope, Alaska. In 1949 Gordon earned his pilot’s license and became known as the “Flying Bishop of Alaska.” Before he got a plane, Gordon had traveled about 6,000 miles by dogsled to minister to the Arctic Coast villages. His journey to visit all of the churches in his diocese was 3,500 miles long and took 3 months to complete by boat. Once he began flying to visit his churches he logged over a million miles in the small plane purchased for him with monies raised by the women of the Episcopal Church.
The Bishop was a strong believer in rights of Alaskan native people and fought for the development of native clergy. He is buried in Point Hope, Alaska, where he first ministered, in a grave marked with whale jawbones, a high honor in the Arctic.
Elvis Upstages, Excites in Raleigh
On May 19, 1955, Hank Snow’s All Star Jamboree tour, featuring a new young talent named Elvis Presley, ended at Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh. It marked the beginning of the end of the touring relationship between the headliner, Faron Young, and featured player Presley. Young later recounted that each night of the tour Elvis got bigger and wilder crowds. Before intermission, each show included a new talent portion in which Presley took the stage, with the headliners performing after intermission.
As the tour progressed, fans began to shout for more Elvis during the other performances, and he was called back for encore after encore. In the early days of the tour Colonel Tom Parker, as booking agent, actually paid teenagers $5 apiece to scream for Presley. He used the publicity photographs to send to the newspapers in the next cities on the tour. Other performers on the tour recalled how much they discounted Presley and his odd onstage behavior. Most country singers thought that he was a fad who would quickly fade, but Presley soon found himself the headliner, and few established stars would agree to perform with him on a tour.
Highway Patrol Outfitted in Morehead City
On May 20, 1929, the first candidates for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported to Camp Glenn in Morehead City. Charles D. Farmer, superintendent of equipment for the State Highway Commission, was selected to serve as captain and commanding officer.
Nine lieutenants, one for each of the state’s Highway Division Districts, were appointed to assist in the administration of the patrol. The plan was to hire 27 patrolmen, three for each district. A total of 67 applicants were selected to attend the first highway patrol training school.
The courses for the first class of cadets included Motor Laws, Pistol Marksmanship and Geography of North Carolina. After six weeks, the students with the best records were appointed to the Highway Patrol. The novice patrolmen were issued uniforms and motorcycles.
The nine lieutenants received Ford coupes, and Charles Farmer was given a Buick. The entire group embarked on a statewide tour in order to engender support for and confidence in the new program. The 1,028-mile tour took the men from Beaufort to Asheville and back to Raleigh, with many stops along the way. Concluding at the State Capitol, all 37 members of the force took their oaths of office and reported for duty.